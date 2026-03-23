India Adds 57 New Billionaires, Total Count Rises to 308: Report

A recent report indicated that India now has fifty-seven new billionaires in the fiscal year 2025-2026, taking the total number of billionaires to 308. The total wealth combined for Indian billionaires rose to approximately 112.6 trillion rupees. Mumbai remains the top billionaire hub of India with 95 billionaires residing in the city. This year, as per their report, the city had also added 15 new billionaires, which means that it outpaced the prominent global financial centres such as New York and London. However, while leading as the top city in India, it has lost its title as Asia’s top billionaire hub to China’s Shenzhen, which is now holding 132 billionaires as opposed to Mumbai’s 95.

Other major billionaire hubs aside from Mumbai in India are New Delhi, Bangalore and also our very own city of Nizams- Hyderabad. And also it indicates the growth of our financial markets, which shifted from the legacy central businesses to the coming of the age of entrepreneurships, with over 80 per cent of Indian billionaires on the 2026 list were not present ten years ago.

Top of the list in India are Mukesh Ambani ($109 billion), founder of Reliance Industries, followed by Gautam Adani, with a net worth of approximately $83 billion. Both of them had their names appear on the Forbes 50 top billionaires around the world. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was also named in the Forbes list, making him enter the billionaire club with an estimated net worth of around 12,500 crores ($1.4 billion). King Khan is known to own the Red Chillies Entertainment and also his stake in the Kolkata Knight Riders, and also several other global endorsements that he has done.





Here are the top ten billionaires in terms of their overall wealth concentration and market holdings, as per the list:

1. Mukesh Ambani: Is the founder of Reliance Industries which is also a Fortune 500 company with its interests lying in petrochemicals, telecommunications and retailing. He is said to possess a massive net worth of around $112 billion (9830 crores).

2. Gautam Adani : He is the founder of Adani Group, which is a conglomerate with interests ranging from ports, power generation, and also trade. He is one of the wealthiest individuals with a net worth of ($83 billion) or around 7.5 lakh crore.

3. Cyrus. S Poonawalla: He is the founder of the Serum Institute of India in Pune, and he is widely known as “the vaccine king of India” constituting an estimated net worth of $33 billion dollars (2.7 lakh crores)

4. Roshni Nadar: She is the current chairperson of HCL Technologies and is the daughter of the founder Shiv Nadar, and their stakes rely in the engineering, AI and cloud service sectors. Her estimated net worth is calculated to be around 33 billion dollars (3 lakh crore).

5. Kumar Mangalam Birla: Taking over the activities from his father in 1995 at the age of 28, he is an industrialist and the current chairman of the Aditya Birla group, which holds leadership in metal, cement, telecommunications and the financial sector.

6. Dilip Shangvi: He is the founder and managing director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with an estimated net worth of $26 billion(2.2 lakh crore) . In 2016, he received the highest civilian honor “The Padma Shri”, from the government of India.

7. Muhammad Haseem Premji: He is an Indian entrepreneur who founded turned Wipro from a small cooking oil and detergent manufacturing company into a leading global Information Technology and Consultancy oriented service organisation with an estimated net worth of over $25billion USD (2.1 Lakh Crore INR) in 2026.

8. Ashok. P. Hinduja: He is the youngest son of Hinduja Group’s founder, Paramanand Hinduja and manages operations across India. As of now, the group’s net worth is estimated to be around $24 billion USD (1.8 lakh crore).

9. Niraj Bajaj: He is also a billionaire businessman who serves as the chairman of Bajaj Auto and also plays a vital role as the chairman of the Bajaj Auto Group, which holds an approximate net worth of $22 Billion USD (around 1.8 lakh Crore INR).

10. Radhakishan Damani: Radhakishan hails from Rajasthan and worked as a stockbroker, founding the Avenue Supermarts, which operates the people’s favourite Dmart Hypermarket chain all over India. His net worth is estimated to be around $18 billion USD (1.5 Lakh crore INR) . Radakishan Damani is also considered one of India’s most successful stock market veterans.

Apart from these ten there were also many others situated in different sectors. However, this list is an unfathomable truth that India has been quietly but surely converting itself into a global business hub, and the list also recognises and illustrates that 56 per cent of returning Indian Billionaires grew their wealth while the other 60 per cent of India’s business class built their wealth and businesses from scratch. which also indicates that India is going to become one of the world's leading wealth generating nation.

This article is written by Nag Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy interning with Deccan Chronicle.