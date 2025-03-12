 Top
Home » Business » Corporate News

Cognizant starts rolling out bonus letters to eligible staff

Corporate News
PTI
12 March 2025 3:55 PM IST

An email query sent to company seeking comments did not elicit a response

Cognizant starts rolling out bonus letters to eligible staff
x
AI-generated image for representation

New Delhi: IT major Cognizant has begun rolling out letters informing about bonus payouts in range of 85-115 per cent for eligible employees, according to sources.Majority of associates (employees) are eligible for the bonus payout.

An email query sent to company seeking comments did not elicit a response.
Meanwhile sources told PTI that Cognizant, this week, began sending out mailers (eLetters) informing about bonus payouts for 2024.
"Eligible associates will receive bonus eLetters this week. Payouts will be issued throughout March and April based on individual country payroll schedules," it said.
The bonus is at the highest level in three years, said the mailer sent to employees.
Cognizant has also informed that it will give merit pay increases (salary hikes) effective August 1, 2025, one year after the previous increase.
( Source : PTI )
cognizant 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X