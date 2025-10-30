Coromandel International Delivers Strong Q2 FY26 Results

Hyderabad: Coromandel International Limited (BSE: 506395, NSE: COROMANDEL), one of India’s leading agri-solutions providers, announced its financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. The Company continues to strengthen its leadership across fertilisers, crop protection, bio-products, specialty nutrients, organic fertilisers and agri-retail while making notable advances in agri-drone spraying and other digital initiatives that drive sustainability and farm productivity.

Highlights – Q2 Standalone Results:

• Total Income in Q2 was at Rs. 9,513 Cr vs Rs. 7,509 Cr over previous year, registering a growth of 27%

• EBITDA for Q2 was Rs. 1,147 Cr vs. Rs. 983 Cr in Q2 of previous year, registering a growth of 17%

• PAT for Q2 was Rs. 816 Cr vs Rs. 696 Cr in Q2 of previous year, registering a growth of 17%

Highlights – H1 Standalone Results:

• Total Income in H1 was at Rs. 16,596 Cr vs Rs. 12,277 Cr over previous year, registering a growth of 35%

• EBITDA for H1 was Rs. 1,885 Cr vs. Rs. 1,490 Cr in H1 of previous year, registering a growth of 26%

• PAT for H1 was Rs. 1,325 Cr vs Rs. 1,027 Cr in H1 of previous year, registering a growth of 29%

Consolidated Results:

Coromandel’s total income for the quarter ended September 2025 was at Rs. 9,771 Cr vs. Rs. 7,498 Cr for the quarter ended September 2024. The profit after tax for the quarter was at Rs. 793 Cr as againstRs. 659 Cr for the quarter ended September 2024.

Coromandel’s total income for the first half was at Rs. 16,897 Cr vs. Rs. 12,281 Cr in the corresponding period of the previous year. The profit after tax for the first half was at Rs. 1,295 Cr as against Rs. 968 Cr in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Commenting on the results, Mr S. Sankarasubramanian – MD & CEO, Coromandel International mentioned, “With favourable monsoons and a strong agrarian sentiment across key markets, the Company proactively expanded its sales and distribution efforts to ensure timely availability of fertilisers to farmers. Coromandel’s fertiliser plants operated at full capacity and grew sales volumes by 17% in H1 by expanding its presence in existing and new markets, thereby consolidating its position as market leader in phosphatics.

The Crop Protection business delivered a resilient performance, driven by strong growth in technical sales in global markets and healthy traction in domestic formulations segment. The business expanded its product portfolio, launching several new products during H1.

The Retail business continued its steady expansion, adding around 100 new stores during Q2 and crossed the landmark of 1,000 stores. The company has also announced plans to setup a water-soluble MAP fertiliser facility.”

Nutrient and Allied Business:

The Standalone Revenue for the quarter ended September 2025 was at Rs. 8,658 Cr as against Rs. 6,746 Cr for the quarter ended September 2024. Profit before interest and tax for the quarter was Rs. 999 Cr vs. Rs. 861 Cr in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Standalone Revenue for the first half was at Rs. 14,969 Cr compared with Rs. 10,944 Cr in the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit before interest and tax for the first half was Rs. 1,635 Cr vs. Rs. 1,297 Cr in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The brownfield expansion projects for sulphuric acid and phosphoric acid plants at Kakinada are progressing as per schedule and are expected to be commissioned in Q4 FY26. The Company has also initiated activities to enhance its NPK production capacity. During the quarter, Coromandel signed strategic supply contracts with leading global partners to secure key raw materials and finished products.

Crop Protection and Bio Business:

The Standalone Revenue for the quarter ended September 2025 was at Rs. 829 Cr as against Rs. 755 Cr for the quarter ended September 2024. Profit before interest and tax for the quarter was Rs. 162 Cr vs. Rs. 110 Cr in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Standalone Revenue for the first half was at Rs. 1,553 Cr compared with Rs. 1,306 Cr in the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit before interest and tax for the first half was Rs. 272 Cr vs. Rs. 173 Cr in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the quarter, Coromandel successfully completed the acquisition of NACL Industries, followed by the mandatory open offer, emerging as one of the leading crop protection players in the country.