Coriander futures rise on higher demand

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Coriander prices on Wednesday rose Rs 32 to Rs 7,628 per quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings, tracking a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 32 or 0.42 per cent at Rs 7,628 per quintal with an open interest of 16,470 lots.

A firm trend in the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said. PTI SGC SHW

