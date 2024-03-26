Coriander futures decline on low demand

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Coriander prices on Tuesday eased Rs 62 to Rs 7,708 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid a weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for the April delivery declined Rs 62 or 0.80 per cent to Rs 7,708 per quintal in 17,375 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices here. PTI SGC SHW