Copper futures slip on muted demand

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Copper futures on Tuesday fell by 0.45 per cent to Rs 757.10 per kilogram as participants cut their positions amid a muted demand in the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for April delivery eased Rs 3.40 or 0.45 per cent to Rs 757.10 per kg in a business turnover of 4,589 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators amid a muted demand in the spot market mainly dragged down copper prices in the futures trade. PTI SGC SHW