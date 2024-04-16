Zomato launches country's first large order fleet for bulk delivery

Leading food delivery company Zomato has announced launch of large order fleet, the first of its kind in the country. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to X to announce the launch of the innovative large order fleet will cater to group, party, and event orders, promising enhanced customer experiences and convenience.



"We are excited to introduce India's first large order fleet, designed to handle all your large (group/party/event) orders with ease. This is an all electric fleet, designed specifically to serve orders for a gathering of upto 50 people," Goyal said.





"Such large orders were earlier served by multiple regular fleet delivery partners, and the customer experience wasn’t what we really aspired for. These new vehicles should solve most of the problems our customers face while placing large orders on Zomato," he added.



These electric delivery vehicles have the capacity to serve gatherings of up to 50 people, a significant step towards sustainability and efficiency in food delivery services.



