Western Union, HCLTech expand Global Capability Center to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) on Wednesday announced the launch of its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, India, in collaboration with HCLTech. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to accelerate Western Union’s transformation through advanced AI-led innovation, a platform operating model and engineering excellence, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two companies.

The center was inaugurated by Devin McGranahan, President and CEO of Western Union, alongside C. Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech and senior leaders from both organizations.

Along with the Pune Tech Center, the GCC will serve as a global hub for technology, engineering and operations, driving next-generation payments infrastructure, enhancing digital consumer experiences and building world-class capabilities. The center will leverage HCLTech’s AI-powered solutions, including AI Force™.

Speaking on the occasion, Devin McGranahan, President and CEO of Western Union, said, “This center represents an important step in Western Union’s transformation journey and expansion in India. Through our strategic partnership with HCLTech, we are combining deep engineering expertise with advanced AI capabilities to go beyond payments, accelerate innovation and deliver seamless, secure experiences for millions of customers worldwide.”

C. Vijayakumar, CEO & MD of HCLTech, added, “This milestone marks a significant step forward in our valued partnership with Western Union. It underscores HCLTech’s strong digital, cloud and AI capabilities in accelerating business and technology transformation for financial services and GCCs. Together, we are focused on delivering measurable outcomes aligned with Western Union’s Beyond strategy, advancing a digital-first business model, expanding consumer services beyond remittances and modernizing next-generation payments infrastructure.”