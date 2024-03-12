Vietnam Airlines to add Airbus A350 in India operation from May

Vietnam Airlines, the flag carrier of Vietnam, will start operating Airbus A350 aircraft from New Delhi in its fleet of flights to the Southeast Asian country from May this year. At present, it operates 14 weekly flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and also provides seamless connections to China, Japan, Korea, Australia and ASEAN countries from India.Vietnam Airlines Country Manager (India) Nguyen Trung Hieu said, “We have always been invested in India and when looking for further expansion, New Delhi seemed to be a natural fit. Vietnam Airlines has always been known for its hospitality and providing superior traveling experience to its guests and bringing the A350 aircraft to our travelers in India is another step in enhancing the travel experience and providing them with superior hospitality.‘’Abhishek Goyal, Executive Director of Aeroprime Group [India GSA, Vietnam Airlines] said, ‘’Bringing the world-class state-of-the-art A350 to the Indian market demonstrates a greater commitment to customer experience by Vietnam Airlines. This will further help our guests enjoy award-winning Vietnamese hospitality, amazing in-flight food, and best-in-class comfort onboard.’’A paragon of aviation innovation, the wide body aircraft A350 promises an unparalleled journey characterized by comfort and tranquility at 36,000 feet. Renowned for its safety standards and optimized cabin altitude ensuring the highest air quality, the A350 marks a significant leap forward in redefining air travel for Indian fliers. To further enhance the traveling experience, passengers onboard will be treated to a specially curated Indian food menu, enhancing the gastronomic voyage as they savor sumptuous delights amidst the clouds.The A350 aircraft will have a two-class cabin configuration with 276 spacious economy seats with extra legroom and 29 full-flat beds business class with amenities. All seats on the aircraft feature in-flight entertainment system and HD screens to provide superior flying experience offering the latest collection of movies, TV shows etc. These aircraft are 20% more fuel efficient than other similar aircraft, reducing fuel emissions and ensuring sustainable operations.