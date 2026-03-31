Vedanta Challenges Adani's Winning Bid for $4 Bln in Assets, F1 Track

NEW DELHI: Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal is challenging fellow tycoon Gautam Adani's winning bid for a bankrupt real estate ​giant in the Supreme Court, intensifying the fight over a $4 ‌billion pool of prized assets that includes the country's only Formula One track.

Agarwal's Vedanta has mounted a legal challenge over a creditor committee's decision to ​award the assets of Jaiprakash Associates to Adani, a portfolio ​that includes homes, power, cement plants and the Buddh ⁠International Circuit track near New Delhi.

Vedanta has argued its $1.8 billion bid ​for the assets was better, but the committee, and an Indian ​tribunal, decided in Adani's favour by saying its $1.5 billion bid was superior because it had higher upfront payments.

Vedanta is now asking India's top court to pause the ​acquisition and hear its concerns, Supreme Court listing records seen ​by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

Vedanta and Adani did not respond to requests ‌for ⁠comment.

A win could give a major boost to Adani's real-estate expansion, adding to its other key projects in Mumbai, which include redeveloping one of Asia's largest slums, Dharavi.

TRYING TO RESTART F1 IN ​INDIA

F1 races have ​been stalled ⁠in India for 13 years due to regulatory and taxation disputes, forcing organisers to discontinue the ​programme. Adani's son, Karan Adani, said at a ​public event last ⁠month he is "very personally engaged" to bring back F1 to India.

Vedanta's Agarwal on Sunday expressed disappointment about how the Jaiprakash Associates sale process had been ⁠handled, ​writing on X: "We will place the ​facts in the right way."

Vedanta's business interests stretch across aluminium, power and steel.