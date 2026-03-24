Travel Should Feel Easy: Nidhi Thadani on Building Thoughtful Experiences

"Travel should feel easy, intentional, and something you return from feeling better—not more tired," says Nidhi Thadani, a Chennai based entrepreneur who has made her mark with Tiam Foods Pvt. Ltd, the company she cofounded. Over the years, Nidhi has co-founded and built brands such as Absolute Homes, L’amandier, and Ciclo Café, consistently focusing on guest-centric, thoughtfully designed concepts. Excerpts:





You have built across logistics, hospitality, and F&B. What thread connects everything you do?

The common thread is understanding how people experience time and space. Whether it was logistics, where we built systems for efficiency, or hospitality and travel, where the focus is on comfort and connection, the intention has remained similar.

I’ve always been drawn to creating environments that function well but also feel effortless to be in. Over time, I’ve realised I’m less interested in industries and more interested in how people feel when they spend time somewhere.

If something works seamlessly and people don’t have to think about it, you’ve done your job well.





Moving from Delhi to Chennai changed your journey. What was the toughest shift and what did it unlock for you?

Moving to Chennai meant starting from scratch - personally and professionally. We had no network and very little familiarity with the city, so everything had to be built step by step. The uncertainty in the early years was the hardest part.

But that phase also taught me patience. Chennai is a city that rewards consistency over time, not speed. It made me slow down, observe more, and build with intention.

Looking back, it didn’t just change my journey - it shaped how I think. Sometimes starting over is what gives you clarity.

From L’amandier to Ciclo Café to Firo, how has your idea of a great dining experience evolved?

With L’amandier, the focus was on introducing something new and personal. With Ciclo Café, it expanded into community-creating a space where people could gather, linger and return often.

With Firo, the approach is more refined. Today, I believe a great dining experience is not just about food or design, but about how the space makes you feel over time.

It should feel easy, welcoming, and something people choose instinctively.

People may come for the food, but they return for how a place makes them feel.





You have often spotted gaps early, from serviced apartments to café culture to curated travel. What do you look for before starting something new?

I don’t consciously go out looking for gaps. Ideas have come from a mix of small observations, conversations, and unexpected opportunities.

Some of our ventures actually began quite organically- a conversation with Ford around the lack of accommodation for their employees led to the serviced apartments, and even the hotel came out of an unexpected discussion. Those moments taught me that not everything needs to be planned; sometimes you recognise an opportunity simply because you’re open to it.

Over time, I’ve realised that it’s often about noticing what feels missing and responding in a way that is relevant and practical. An idea works only when it fits naturally into people’s lives.





With Beyond Bucket Lists, you are rethinking travel. What does a truly meaningful trip look like to you today?

Travel today means different things to different people- sometimes it’s spiritual, sometimes it’s about food, culture, or even something as specific as beauty and wellness. With Beyond Bucket Lists, the idea has been to recognise these varied motivations and design more focused, curated journeys around them.

Instead of trying to do everything, we simplify the experience while still keeping a sense of discovery.

Each trip has a clear intention- whether it’s exploring a place more deeply or building a journey around something niche, like an upcoming beauty-focused itinerary.

For me, a meaningful trip is one where you’re not rushing, but are able to slow down and really experience what you’ve chosen.

Travel should feel easy, intentional, and something you return from feeling better—not more tired.

After two decades of building brands, what do you now consider non-negotiable in any venture you take on?

Clarity and consistency are non-negotiable. Every venture must have a clear identity and deliver a reliable experience. Without that, growth

becomes difficult to sustain.

The other is staying connected to the ground reality- understanding how people actually use what you’ve created.

Over time, I’ve also learned that not everything needs to scale quickly. Building something meaningful matters more than building something fast.