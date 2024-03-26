Storable launches new office in Knowledge City

Hyderabad: US-based Storable, a provider of self-storage technology solutions, announced the inauguration of its new 15,000-sq. ft office space at Knowledge City. Storable launched its first Asia GCC in Hyderabad last April and plans to expand its research and development presence in India, increase engineering capacity, and support the company's growth plans.

Storable India aims to double its current workforce from 60 employees by the end of this year. It is hiring for various roles in engineering and product development in India. The Storable platform provides facility management software which integrates with its storage marketplace, facility websites, tenant insurance, and payment processing products.

“India is an important part of our growth plans. Expansion of our technology centre in Hyderabad will be instrumental for innovation. By tapping into the talent available in India, we aim to strengthen our engineering capabilities,” Charlie Marriott, president, Storable said in a release.