SSEL to double transformers production capacity to 1,000 units per day

Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd (SSEL) plans to double its transformers manufacturing from 500 units per day to 1,000 units per day in its Kadapa plant in FY25 with an investment of Rs 600 crore. The production expansion of the transformers will be around 25,000 MVA (Megavolt-ampere) capacities per month from present 12,000 MVA capacities per month.The company also plans to set-up another unit Alloys and Conductors Technologies for manufacturing of aluminium alloy conductors in Kadapa, which will be used for transmission and distribution lines with an investment of Rs 280 crore funded through internal sources. Overall, the SSEL plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in next fiscal year in transformers manufacturing, new conductor unit, and other businesses.SSEL also plans to bring its Naini plant in Uttar Pradesh, which it acquired from GE T&D for 70 crore in 2020, to its full capacity of 20,000 MVA from present 10 per cent production with latest equipment in the next two to three years. It manufactures power transformers of 200KV to 400KV. Plans are also on to start the production of 33KV cast-resin transformers to cater the renewable industry.“We are the largest distribution transformers manufacturer in India and we are expanding our Group’s business. We are targeting a turnover of 5,000 crore this fiscal. Based on demand from domestic and international markets for 11KV to 132KV range transformers, we plan to double our production capacity in the Kadapa plant and also in other plants,” said N Visweswara Reddy, chairman and managing director, SSEL.It is setting up an aluminium alloy conductor manufacturing unit with initial capacity of 150 metric tonnes per day and expanding up to 300 MT per day next year. This is the first of its kind manufacturing plant in India and which will generate around 500 jobs, he said. About 50 per cent of aluminium alloy conductors will be used in its plants and remaining will sell in open markets.Reddy also said that the funds for all businesses will be acquired from internal sources and expansion plans will generate direct and indirect jobs in the region. Presently, it has about 5,000 employees in all its companies, he added.