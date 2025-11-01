Shreeji Global Announces ₹85-Crore IPO from Nov 4

Mumbai: Shreeji Global FMCG, engaged in processing ground and whole spices, seeds, grains, pulses, and multigrain flour, has announced an ₹85-crore initial public offering (IPO) on the NSE Emerge platform. The SME IPO will open on November 4 and close on November 7, 2025.

The company has set a price band of ₹120–₹125 per share for the public issue of 68 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for capital expenditure on factory premises, plant and machinery, cold storage, solar power installation for internal use, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

“The IPO marks a significant milestone in our journey toward becoming a leading player in India’s FMCG sector. Operating across 22 states and exporting to 25 countries under the brand ‘SHETHJI,’ we have strengthened our capabilities with automated spice and multigrain units near Rajkot, a 5,000-metric-tonne cold storage facility, and the launch of gluten-free, high-fiber flours and ready-to-use spice mixes like Garam Masala, Pav Bhaji Masala, and Sambhar Masala, reflecting our commitment to innovation and quality,” said Jitendra Kakkad, Managing Director of Shreeji Global FMCG.

He added, “The IPO proceeds will boost our production efficiency, energy sustainability, and supply chain capabilities, enabling us to scale operations, expand our product portfolio, and meet the evolving needs of consumers.”

With processing units located near Morbi and Rajkot, about 200 km from Mundra Port in Gujarat, the company enjoys an export advantage by shipping goods directly from its factory premises.