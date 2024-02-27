Raghu Vamsi unveils indigenous micro turbojet engine

Hyderabad-based Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools, an aerospace and defence industry player, launched its fully indigenous Micro Turbojet Engine ‘INDRA RV25: 240N’. It was launched in the presence of Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, president of Aeronautical Society of India and former DRDO chairman.It is engineered entirely in India by Raghu Vamsi team and supported by IIT, Hyderabad. IT contributes to India's goal of achieving self-sufficiency in critical sectors, bolstering national security and economic resilience. The launch stimulates the growth of the domestic aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem, creating jobs and fostering economic growth"We are proud to unveil our fully indigenous Micro Turbojet Engine. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, driving growth, and prosperity for our nation," said Vamsi Vikas, MD, Raghu Vamsi.“Indigenous development of technologies like these will make India self-reliant and emerge as an export hub of critical military products and solutions. This success will pave the way for us to build an entire suite of micro turbo jet engines up to 100 kgf for use in UAVs, missile propulsion, auxiliary power units and range extenders,” said Arvind Mishra, group COO, Raghuvamsi Group.