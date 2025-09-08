 Top
Physicswallah Files UDRHP For IPO

Ravi Ranjan Prasad
8 Sept 2025 1:02 PM IST

Physicswallah plans to raise ₹3,820 crore, including a fresh issue of ₹3,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹720 crore by promoters Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob

Mumbai: Edtech firm Physicswallah has filed an updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP), while Turtlemint Fintech Solutions has submitted its confidential DRHP with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for their proposed initial public offerings (IPOs).

Physicswallah plans to raise ₹3,820 crore, including a fresh issue of ₹3,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹720 crore by promoters Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob.

Meanwhile, Knack Packaging is looking to raise ₹475 crore, Supreet Chemicals targets ₹499 crore, and Hy-Tech Engineers plans ₹70 crore, all through fresh issues with OFS components. Each has filed draft red herring prospectuses with SEBI.

