Lupin to Acquire Dutch Eye-Care Firm VISUfarma for Euro 190 Million

Mumbai: Pharma major Lupin has announced the acquisition of Netherlands-based eye health company VISUfarma B.V. for an enterprise value of Euro 190 million.

Lupin’s wholly owned subsidiary, Nanomi B.V., signed a definitive agreement to acquire VISUfarma, a portfolio company of healthcare investor GHO Capital Partners LLP, the company said in a release.

VISUfarma, headquartered in Amsterdam, specializes in ophthalmology with a portfolio of over 60 branded products across dry eye, glaucoma, eyelid hygiene, blepharitis, retinal health, and nutraceuticals. The company has a strong commercial presence in Italy, the UK, Spain, Germany, and France, and generated €48 million in revenue in 2024.

Lupin said the acquisition aligns with its strategy to expand its European business and strengthen its specialty portfolio in ophthalmology. “This acquisition strengthens our commitment to delivering innovative medicines to the patients and communities we serve. Beyond being immediately accretive, it also broadens our presence in Europe and further builds our specialty franchise in ophthalmology,” said Vinita Gupta, CEO of Lupin.

The transaction, to be funded from Lupin’s cash reserves, is expected to close by the end of 2025 subject to customary conditions.