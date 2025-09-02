Kumaraswamy Discusses Way Forward For HMT In Annual Performance Review Meet

New Delhi: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday held a performance review meeting of HMT to deliberate on ways to strengthen the legacy of its watches brand, address challenges and explore the way forward. Officials from the government think tank NITI Aayog, the Heavy Industries Ministry and HMT were present in the meeting.

"Chaired the Annual Performance Review of HMT today. Discussions focused on strengthening its legacy, addressing challenges, and exploring the way forward in alignment with PM Shri @narendramodi avaru's vision for self-reliance," Kumaraswamy, the Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, said in a post on X.

HMT Limited, a central public sector enterprise, comes under the administrative control of the Heavy Industries Ministry. It has two manufacturing units -- a food processing machinery unit at Aurangabad and an auxiliary business division in Bengaluru.

The Food Processing Machinery Unit manufactures a variety of machinery for milk processing and other food processing applications. It also takes up turn-key projects for milk processing industries.

The Auxiliary Business Unit has taken up the assembly and sale of watches and clocks in order to keep HMT watches heritage alive and encash the brand equity.