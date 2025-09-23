IT Firms See Minimal Impact From US H-1B Visa Changes

Mumbai: Several IT companies, in updates on the recent US H-1B visa regulation changes, said the impact will be minimal as they are focused on local hiring, and the changes could encourage greater offshoring of work to India.

Hexaware Technologies, in its update, said: "Based on our current assessment, the impact on the company is expected to be immaterial."

"The company has been reducing its dependency on H-1B filings in the last few years. In fact, the company has not made any fresh applications under the H-1B cap in April 2025. Given this, we do not anticipate any material financial or operational impact arising from the aforesaid regulatory changes," Hexaware said in a stock exchange filing.

The company added: "We continue to maintain a strong focus on hiring local talent. This focus on localization, together with the ability to adjust and evolve global talent deployment strategies in line with changing regulations, ensures continuity of client service and resilience in the operating model."

Zensar Technologies said: "We do not foresee any significant impact on our financials or operations, given our lower dependency on H-1B visas. Over the years, the company has focused on local hiring and nearshoring, and we will continue to do so. Further, we continue to leverage our expertise in Artificial Intelligence and next-gen technologies to strengthen our delivery model, enhance client value, and build a sustainable foundation for the future."

InfoBeans Technology, another BSE-listed company, said: "As less than 1 per cent of the company’s revenue is linked to H-1B visa holders, the impact on operations and financials is insignificant. On the contrary, the company anticipates this development may encourage greater offshoring of work to India, which could be positive for its business."