Want to make Schickwheel go-to brand for food trucks and kiosks

Schickwheel founders Rishabh and Parth Sachdeva recently appeared on Shark Tank India, the sibling duo share their journey and the company’s role in revolutionising India’s mobile food industry.

Tell us about Schickwheel and the idea behind it

Initially, the idea was to start a restaurant. But my dad, who’s in the industry, told me it takes a lot of effort and capex. He said, ‘Listen, it’s not easy.’ So, I thought, why not start a food truck instead? I had seen trucks abroad and thought, ‘Why not?’ While searching for a food truck manufacturer, we realised there was a gap in the market— no one had complete knowledge of the industry. That’s when we decided to start manufacturing food trucks ourselves. Our family’s been manufacturing commercial kitchen equipment for a long time, so it was an extension of the family business. That’s how Schickwheel was born.

What do you think sets your brand apart from the others?

What sets us apart is that we do everything in-house—branding, machinery, equipment, body fabrication. We have 40+ years of expertise in the industry, so we know it inside out. You tell us your concept, and we will design, execute, manufacture, and deliver a finished piece. We customise it for you. Our goal is to help you earn money by selling food, so we plan for faster production and service. The key differences are our expertise, material quality, finishing, and one-stop solution. We manufacture everything in-house, ensuring quality and control.

What was going through your mind when you decided to pitch on Shark Tank India?

When we decided to pitch on Shark Tank India, we thought our business needed more reach. We are a niche business that requires educating customers, and it’s time-consuming. We felt we were at a stage where we needed to reach more people, and what better platform than Shark Tank? Visibility was definitely a plus, but we also wanted the expertise and insights from the Sharks. We have seen episodes and seasons, and their advice can be fruitful. We thought, ‘Why not? There’s nothing to lose.’ That was our main point.

How did you prepare for the pitch, and what were your expectations?

When preparing for the pitch, we were clear that we had to be ourselves. We didn’t want to fake it or show a glamorous world that isn’t real. Our intention was to show the Sharks what Schickwheel is, what we do, and our journey. I wanted to focus on the journey because many college students have dreams of opening a restaurant or cafe. I felt the Sharks and the audience would relate to that. Our main intention was to convey clearly what Schickwheel is and what we can offer to better the food industry.

What was the most challenging question asked by the sharks?

The most challenging question from the Sharks was about our growth. They asked why our growth was marginal year-on-year, but then suddenly doubled. It took us some time to explain that our product is new to the industry, and it requires education and awareness. We have been putting in efforts for 4-5 years, and it’s only now that we are seeing the results. Initially, people thought of roadside Chinese vans, but we have worked to shift that perception to organised food trucks and kiosks. Our efforts have opened up new opportunities, including corporates and other spaces. We have been doing exhibitions, showcasing our products, and explaining how they can be used in malls, corporates, airports, and more. That’s the result we are seeing now, and that’s what we explained to the Sharks.

You also got multiple offers. What influenced your decision to decline the offers and maintain your valuation?

We thought the offers didn’t match the efforts we had put in and the results we were seeing. We felt we weren’t getting the true value of what Schickwheel is and can achieve. Getting four offers validated our hard work and boosted our confidence.

As siblings, how do you handle conflicting views?

As siblings, we do disagree, but we manage to come to a middle ground by prioritising what’s right for Schickwheel. We focus on the company’s interests rather than our individual ones. We know what needs to be done to take Schickwheel to the next level, and that clarity helps us make decisions.

How do you see Schickwheel’s role in revolutionising India’s mobile food industry, especially after your Shark Tank India appearance?

After Shark Tank India, we have seen a surge in people organising and showing interest in our mobile food trucks. The trust among potential customers has increased, and they see the potential in our product. Many real estate groups, chains, and other businesses have approached us, and we are exploring new opportunities. Our focus is on saving capex for our clients, as our mobile food trucks are portable and can be easily relocated.

We are also seeing diversification in the industry, with people coming up with different concepts and ideas, not just limited to food. This tells us that it’s the right time for mobile businesses, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this revolution with Schickwheel.

How has your experience on Shark Tank India impacted your business strategy and growth plans?

Our experience on Shark Tank India was valuable, especially the feedback and insights from the Sharks. One key takeaway was the importance of standardisation. We are currently working on 19 different models to standardise our products.

While customisation will always be available at Schickwheel, we believe that standardisation will cater to 40-50% of our customers, reducing our back-end hassles and timelines. This insight is guiding our future growth strategies. In the next 5 years, we aim to achieve a minimum turnover of 100-plus crore and establish Schickwheel as the go-to brand for food trucks and kiosks. We want people to think of Schickwheel when they think of mobility and portability in the food industry.