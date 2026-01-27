India's Adani Signs Pact With Brazil's Embraer To Build Planes

NEW DELHI: India's Adani Group and Brazilian plane maker Embraer signed a deal Tuesday to build aircraft in India, as the world's most populous nation seeks to become a global aviation hub.

The two firms aim to establish an "assembly line", according to a joint statement, and will collaborate in airplane manufacturing, the broader aviation supply chain and pilot training.

"The proposed ecosystem is geared towards supporting domestic demand while generating significant direct and indirect employment," the statement said, without providing financial details.

The pact offers Adani -- a sprawling ports-to-power conglomerate run by billionaire Gautam Adani -- a key opportunity to boost its aerospace business.

For Embraer, the world's third-biggest aircraft maker, the deal gives it a foundation to expand its growing footprint in India.

India's air force currently operates Embraer jets including the Legacy 600 and the "Netra" AEW&C aircraft based on its ERJ145 platform.

"India is a pivotal market for Embraer," Arjan Meijer, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, said in the statement, adding the partnership combined the firm's aerospace expertise with "Adani's strong industrial capabilities".

Embraer said in October that it ended the third quarter of 2025 holding unfilled orders for 490 aircraft after closing several major deals.