Hyundai Motor India Q2 Profit Rises 14.3% to Rs 1,572 Cr

PUNE: Hyundai Motor India on Thursday reported a rise of 14 per cent on-year in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,572 crore for the September quarter, supported by improved margins and a strong export performance. The car maker’s profit stood at Rs 1,375 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its revenue from operations jumped 1 per cent on year at Rs 17,461 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 17,260 crore in Q2 FY25.

In the September quarter, Hyundai's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 10 per cent on year at Rs 2,429 crore as against Rs 2,205 crore in the same quarter last year.

Due to stiff competition from rivals such as Mahindra and Tata, Hyundai's domestic volumes declined 7 per cent on year at 1,39,521 units in Q2 FY26 from 1,49,639 units in Q2 FY25.

Its popular model Creta was again the volume driver at 51,683 units, accounting for 37 per cent of the domestic wholesales.

However, the company did much better in terms of exports as the shipments rose 21 per cent on year at 51,400 units during the period under review from 42,300 units in the year-ago period.

The carmaker claimed that it witnessed the highest-ever domestic SUV contribution at 71 per cent in Q2 FY26. Also, the rural market share reached its peak at 24 per cent during the quarter. "We delivered a strong financial performance for the quarter across key metrics with evident growth in revenue and profitability,” said its MD Unsoo Kim.

"The transformative Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms have acted as a catalyst and looking ahead, we aim to keep pace with the industry's growth momentum for the residual part of the year, while our strong export performance is set to surpass targets for FY26," he noted.