GlobalLogic open 180-seater engineering facility in Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, opened a new satellite office in Mahbubnagar district. This is dedicated to its content engineering business operations. This initiative also marks the introduction of its hub-and-spoke model, positioning it to tap into tier II/III cities near existing hubs.

The new facility is about 18,000 sqft facility and has a seating capacity of 180. It will serve as a hub for innovation and technological advancement in domains including data and GIS solutions, and Gen AI projects.

“We are expanding our horizons beyond the large metros, reaching into smaller towns within 100-200 km of main hubs. This approach allows us to discover skilled individuals across the country and also takes development to hinterlands,” said Piyush Jha, Group vice president and managing director – APAC at GlobalLogic.

“The establishment of our new facility in Mahbubnagar underscores our commitment to fostering innovation, driving economic growth, and creating employment opportunities,” Jha said.

“This is an initiative to tap into the local talent pool and establish university tie-ups for higher education. We are providing opportunities for those who choose to stay in their native villages,” said Avnish Singh, SVP and global head of content engineering, GlobalLogic.

GlobalLogic has also partnered with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge for skilling the youth of the state.