Fintech Platform MODIFI Eyes Growth in TS, AP

Hyderabad: FinTech platform Modifi, which specialises in B2B cross-border financing and payment solutions, unveiled plans to provide financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in South India. Modifi anticipates a substantial upsurge in its operations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, targeting aggressive growth within the two states in 2024.

In South India, Modifi is engaged with SMEs across sectors such as textiles, electricals and manufacturing. It removes conventional trade barriers, equips businesses with digital payment tools and the financial liquidity crucial for thriving in global commerce.

I “It is evident that the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are emerging powerhouses in the SME landscape,” said Sachin Nigam, country head, Modifi. The focus will be on efficiency, agility in business operations, and ensuring stable and resilient funding, he said.

It will offer trade management and payment solutions for the SMEs in South India. It has financed more than $2.5 billion trade volume globally and has more than 1,700 trading partners on its platform.