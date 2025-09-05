Dev Accelerator's Rs 143 Crore IPO From Sept. 10

Mumbai: Flexible office spaces provider Dev Accelerator's Rs 143.35 crore initial public offering in the price band of Rs 56 to Rs 61 per share opens on Sept.10. Company's public offer is entirely a fresh issue and the net proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditures at proposed centers

(Rs 73.11 crore), payment of borrowings (Rs 35 crore) and balance towards general corporate purposes. The public issue will close on Sept. 12. The company offers space solutions in the form of flexible workspaces to their clients and are one of the largest flexible office space operators in terms of operational flexible stock in tier 2 markets. The company sources and procures workspaces through the Straight Lease Model, Revenue Share Model, Furnished by Landlord model and the OpCo – PropCo Model. As on May 31, 2025, company has over 250 clients and 28 Centers across 11 cities in India, with 14,144 seats covering a total area under management of 860,522 square feet.