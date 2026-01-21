Deepinder Goyal Steps Down as MD, CEO of Eternal

Dhindsa became part of Eternal in 2022 following the acquisition of Blinkit in a $568 million deal.

The disclosure was made through a letter addressed to shareholders and filed with stock exchanges.

Chennai: Deepinder Goyal will step down from his role as Managing Director and Group CEO of food delivery company Eternal Limited, formerly Zomato. He will continue on the board as Vice Chairman, while Albinder Dhindsa will take over the role.

#DeepinderGoyal will step down as Group CEO of Eternal Ltd. on Feb 1, 2026, naming #Blinkit CEO Albinder Singh Dhindsa as his successor. The move follows blockbuster Q3 results, with revenue up 202% to ₹16,315 crore, driven by Blinkit's quick-commerce surge.





In the letter, Goyal said the move would allow Eternal to remain focused as a public company, while giving him space to explore ideas that fall outside the company’s risk profile. He added that if such ideas were aligned with Eternal’s strategy, they would have been pursued within the company.

Goyal said his involvement in long term strategy, culture, leadership development, and governance will continue, and that he will keep working closely with Dhindsa and the leadership team.

As part of the transition, Goyal said all his unvested ESOPs will revert to Eternal’s ESOP pool, aimed at supporting wealth creation for future leaders without incremental shareholder dilution.

As per the company, the day to day execution and operating decisions will now be led by Dhindsa as Group CEO, while its decentralized structure, where each business is run by its own CEO, will remain unchanged.

“Blinkit's journey from acquisition to break even happened under his leadership. He built the team, the culture, the supply chain, the operating rhythm. He has the DNA of a battle-hardened founder and his ability to execute far exceeds mine. He is more than capable of leading Eternal as Group CEO,” Goyal said in the letter.