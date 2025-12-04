Couldn't Live Up To Promise To Customers: IndiGo CEO

New Delhi: Chaos at airports continued due to IndiGo flight disruptions on the third day in a row. More than 300 flights have been cancelled and about 200 delayed at Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and other airports, due to “operational disruptions” impacting the travel plans of hundreds of passengers.

At least 95 flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport, 85 at the Mumbai airport, 70 at Hyderabad and 50 at Bangalore. Besides, there were cancellations at other airports as well. Based on data from six key airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad -- IndiGo's OTP nosedived to 19.7 per cent on Wednesday, down from 35 per cent on December 2.

In an internal mail to employees, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline could not live up to its promise of providing a good experience to customers. “Accumulation of operational challenges, including minor technology glitches, schedule changes, adverse weather conditions, heightened congestion in the aviation ecosystem, and implementation of newly released FDTL rules compounded negatively to create a cascading impact on our operations,” Elbers said in the mail.

“Given the size, scale and complexity of our network, these disruptions grow large immediately and require interventions at multiple levels and dimensions. For that a lot of work is being conducted right now. Our immediate goal is to normalize operations and bring punctuality back on track in the coming days which is not an easy target,” he added

On Wednesday, DGCA said it was investigating IndiGo flight disruptions and has asked the airline to submit the reasons for the current situation, as well as its plans to reduce flight cancellations and delays. The airline has been facing an acute crew shortage since the implementation of the second phase of the FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) norms. The airline attributed the cancellations to technical and operational reasons and announced calibrated schedule adjustments for the next 48 hours to normalise the operations. As part of the calibrated adjustments, there will be cancellations and rescheduling of flights.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has alleged that IndiGo, despite getting a two-year preparatory window before the full implementation of new flight duty and rest period norms for cockpit crew, "inexplicably" adopted a "hiring freeze". Further, the pilots' grouping has urged DGCA not to approve airlines' seasonal flight schedules unless they have adequate staff to operate their services "safely and reliably" in accordance with the new FDTL norms.

Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) has said the operational disruptions at IndiGo due to crew issues point to a failure of proactive resource planning by dominant airlines, and claimed that there could also be an effort to pressurise regulator DGCA to dilute the new flight duty time limitation norms.