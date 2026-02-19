Clean Max, Gaudium IVF Announce IPO Price Bands, Bid Dates







Mumbai: Clean Max and Gaudium IVF announced initial public offering price bands and public bidding dates aiming to raise Rs 3100 crore and Rs 165 crore respectively.

Clean energy supplier to corporate customers Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions announced Rs 3100 crore initial public offering opening on Feb.23. The price band set for the IPO is Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,053 per equity share of Rs 1 face value.

Earlier company raised Rs 1500 crore through pre IPO placement to certain investors including Temasek Holdings( Rs 760 Crore).

Clean Max Enviro is India’s largest commercial and industrial renewable energy provider with 2.54 GW of operational, owned, and managed capacity and an additional 2.53 GW of contracted capacity under execution across 10 plus states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The public issue is a mix of fresh issue of Rs 1,200 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1900 crore by promoter and investor selling shareholders. The IPO closes on Feb. 25, 2026. The funds raised through fresh issue will be used to pay back borrowing availed by company and its subsidiaries.

Gaudium IVF and Women Health has set a price band of Rs 75 to Rs 79 per equity share of Rs 10 face value each. The public issue of Gaudium IVF that treats infertility among men and women through in vitro fertilization(IVF) opens on Feb.20 and closes on Feb.24.

The company is planning to open 19 new IVF centers from funds( Rs 50 crore) raised through the fresh issue and taking its total IVF clinics strength to 26 in next two years and also pay Rs 20 crore borrowings availed. Promoter and founder Manika Khanna will be also selling shares worth Rs 75 crore through offer for sale.