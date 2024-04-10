CISF honours Blue Cloud for contribution to enhance security at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad-based Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd was felicitated by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) D. Shyamala of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), acknowledging its contributions to enhance the safety protocols at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.This partnership underscores the company's unwavering commitment to supporting the country's critical infrastructure with the latest in cybersecurity and safety technologies. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions provided state-of-the-art firewalls and security equipment which are designed to fortify the airport's digital defenses, ensuring the safety and security of millions of passengers and staff."We are deeply honored to receive recognition from such a prestigious body as the CISF," said Janaki Yarlagadda, Executive Director, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. "This collaboration is a testament to our dedicated team's hard work and the trust placed in us by the CISF. Together, we are setting new standards for airport security."The initiative is part of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd's ongoing commitment to give back to the community and contribute to national security efforts."We extend our heartfelt thanks to DIG D. Shyamala and the entire CISF team for this honor and look forward to our continued partnership in safeguarding India's critical assets," he added.