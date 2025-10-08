Bharti Enterprises Preparing To Launch Eutelsat OneWeb Services

New Delhi: Amid growing public anticipation over satcom offerings in India, Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Wednesday hinted that the company would launch Eutelsat OneWeb and its services as soon as it gets the green signal from the government.

Speaking on the sidelines of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Mittal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid down a path for India beyond manufacturing for self-reliance in sovereign data space, AI and data centres.

Last month, the telecom department’s highest decision-making body sought clarification from telecom regulatory authority of India (Trai) on certain aspects of satellite spectrum recommendations, with sources indicating that the fee mooted for urban customers and the annual minimum spectrum charges suggested by the regulator were some areas for the back-reference.

Prominent companies, including billionaire Elon Musk-owned Starlink, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, and Reliance Jio-SES, are keenly eyeing the high-stakes game of broadband beaming.