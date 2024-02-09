AP Signs Pact with Amazon to Train Students in Computer Skills

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Amazon India under the ‘Amazon Future Engineer programme’ for the second consecutive year.

The aim is to empower 10,000 AP students with computer science education by the 2024-25 academic year. The project aims to cover 1,00,000 students for this purpose by 2026-27.

The signing was done in the presence of Samagra Shiksha project director B. Srinviasa Rao and SCERT director Prathap Reddy here on Friday.

The programme will soon be launched in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

The partners are Samagra Shikha represented by the AP government and World Bank technical support system, Leadership for Equity, and NGO Quest Alliance. Amazon India funds the project.

The programme will equip teachers with pedagogical, technical and leadership skills to effectively deliver computer science curriculum in classrooms through a training programme on ‘Computational thinking and 21 Century skills’.

It would train teachers to run computational thinking clubs in schools in association with SCERT, so as to develop and pilot a computer science curriculum for the government schools in the state.

Samagra Shiksha project director Srinivasa Rao said, ” By integrating computer science teaching excellence courses, we aim to equip our students with essential skills for the digital age. The private-public partnership (PPP) mode will build the future tech alert pool in India. This is for the second consecutive year that the programme is being implemented in the state.”

Amazon Future Engineer India leader Akshay Kashyap said, “Amazon Future Engineer is focused on preparing all students, especially those who lacked the opportunity so far, with skills required for futuristic careers and to prioritise partnerships that are aligned with our vision.”

“We recognise computer science as one such key skill and took computer science education to over 1.5 million students and 8,000 educators across the nation in the past two years.”