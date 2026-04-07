Air India CEO & MD Resigns From His Post

New Delhi: Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr Campbell Wilson on Tuesday resigned from his post. He will remain in the role until his successor is announced and in place.

Air India is a statement said that Mr Wilson had conveyed his intention to step down in 2026 to Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran in 2024 itself and, since then, he has been working to ensure the organization and leadership team is on a stable footing for the transition.

In a message to the Air India staff, Mr Wilson said it was the right time to hand over the reins for the airline's next phase of growth.

“The four years since Air India’s privatisation has seen the acquisition and successful merger of four airlines, an evolution from public to private sector practices along with renewal of the leadership team, workforce, culture and ways of operating. It has seen the complete modernization of systems, the launch of new physical products, and deployment of elevated service standards on ground and in the air, as well as 100 additional aircraft added to the fleet. The full interior refit of legacy narrowbody aircraft has all-but been completed, with deliveries of widebody aircraft with new custom-designed interiors now underway,” Mr. Wilson said.

“…With these foundational blocks now settling and a brief window until deliveries from the nearly 600-strong aircraft orderbook commence in earnest from 2027, the time is right for me to hand over the reins for the next phase of Air India’s rise. It has been a true honour to play a small part in this latest chapter of Air India’s long history, and I will continue to be an enthusiastic supporter of this wonderful organization and its people,” he added.

Air India Chairman Mr. N Chandrasekaran said, “On behalf of the Board, I wish to record my deep appreciation for Campbell’s leadership and contribution over the past four years…It is also worth acknowledging the numerous external challenges navigated by the Air India team, including prolonged post-Covid supply chain constraints that have impacted delivery of new aircraft and retrofit programs as well as major geopolitical and other headwinds. Campbell and his team have demonstrated tenacity and resolve and have aligned an organization drawn from many backgrounds behind the shared goal of building the new Air India that is now emerging.”

Meanwhile, Air India on Tuesday announced an increase in airfare ranging Rs 300 to 900 following the government’s decision to cap domestic Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price hike at 25 per cent.