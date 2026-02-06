AI Is Also A Supporting Tool Like Google Search: Sundar Pichai

US-based AI startup Anthropic rattled the IT industry by launching its automation tool set of 11 plugins titled Claude Cowork. Now, it has launched C compiler Claude Opus 4.6 model. Reacting on the launching, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that there was no need for any apprehensions.

He said that AI was also a supporting tool just like Google Search and YouTube. There are some apprehensions about AI in the market, but it is unwarranted. AI gives a good opportunity to use technology optimally, Pichai said.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also echoed the same opinion. AI will make the existing software tools more efficient but it can't replace them, he said. AI can be used to ease complex tasks and achieve targets with minimum effort. The launch of Anthropic's automation tools wiped out roughly $285 billion from software, legal, tech and financial stocks in a single trading session.