Adani Group to Invest $100 Billion in AI Data Centres by 2035

New Delhi: The Adani Group on Tuesday unveiled a USD 100-billion investment to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035 -- one of the world's largest integrated energy-compute commitments. The initiative is expected to catalyse an additional USD 150 billion across server manufacturing, cloud platforms, and supporting industries, creating a projected USD 250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India, Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship firm, said in a statement.

"The world is entering an intelligence revolution more profound than any previous industrial revolution," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. "Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade."

India, he said, is uniquely positioned to lead.

"At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India's technological sovereignty. India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence and we are proud to be able to participate in that future," he said.

The roadmap builds on AdaniConneX's 2 GW national data centre platform, expanding towards a 5 GW target. The more than doubling of the data centre capacity is anchored on recently struck partnerships with Google for setting up the nation's largest gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, and with Microsoft for similar facilities in Hyderabad and Pune.

"The Adani Group is in discussion with other major players seeking to establish large-scale campuses across India," the statement said without giving details.

The conglomerate is also deepening collaboration with Flipkart to develop a second AI data centre to support high-performance AI workloads and next-generation digital commerce.