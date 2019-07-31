Business Companies 31 Jul 2019 Sterling Biotech ban ...
Business, Companies

Sterling Biotech bank fraud case: ED grills Ahmed Patel's son-in-law

PTI
Published Jul 31, 2019, 9:03 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 9:05 am IST
Irfan Siddiqui's statement was recorded under PMLA after he was grilled about his purported links with Sandesara brothers.
The ED is also probing allegations that Ahmed Patel's son-in-law Irfan Siddiqui 'occupied' a residential property in Delhi's Vasant Vihar that was purchased by the Sandesaras. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The ED is also probing allegations that Ahmed Patel's son-in-law Irfan Siddiqui 'occupied' a residential property in Delhi's Vasant Vihar that was purchased by the Sandesaras. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The ED on Tuesday recorded the statement of Irfan Siddiqui, the son-in-law of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, in connection with the multi-crore-rupee bank fraud and money-laundering probe against Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm Sterling Biotech, officials said.

Siddiqui's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was grilled about his purported links with the Sandesara brothers, the owners and promoters of the Vadodara-based company, at an Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here.

 

It is expected that his questioning will continue on Wednesday as well.

Siddiqui is married to Patel's daughter Mumtaz. Patel is a Rajya Sabha member of the Congress from Gujarat and holds the post of treasurer in the grand old party.

He was earlier the political secretary to UPA chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Siddiqui is also understood to have been confronted with the statement of Sunil Yadav, an employee of the Sandesara group, who had earlier recorded his statement before the agency stating that huge amounts of cash were handed over to Patel's son-in-law by the Sandesaras.

The ED is also probing allegations that Siddiqui "occupied" a residential property in Delhi's Vasant Vihar that was purchased by the Sandesaras.

His links with Delhi-based businessman Gagan Dhawan are also under the scanner of the central agency.

Dhawan was arrested by the ED in connection with the case last year.

The alleged Rs-14,500 crore bank loan fraud is said to have been perpetrated by the Vadodara-based pharma firm and its main promoters -- Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara and Deepti Sandesara -- all of whom are absconding.

The Sandesaras are also facing probes for their alleged nexus with some high-profile politicians by the ED as also by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax department under criminal sections dealing with corruption and tax evasion respectively.

They are stated to be based in Nigeria at present, from where India is trying to extradite them.

The ED registered a criminal case in connection with the alleged bank loan fraud on the basis of a CBI FIR and chargesheet.

...
Tags: sterling biotech, ahmed patel, irfan siddiqui, enforcement directorate, ed, money laundering, fraud, nitin sandesara
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Subir Gokarn was appointed the deputy governor of the RBI in 2009 for a term of three years and had the distinction of being the youngest deputy governor at that time. (Photo: File | PTI)

Former RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn passes away

The Macan pricing makes it a whole Rs 10.4 lakh cheaper than the outgoing model Macan Turbo and competes with the likes of the Audi Q5 and Jaguar F-Pace, among others.

Porsche launches new Macan sports at Rs 70 lakh

The provision coverage ratio improved from 66.67 per cent in June 2018 to 77.18 per cent in June, 2019.

Bank of India Q1 net up 156 per cent

The border market saw much severe selling with BSE Mid-Cap Index down 1.58 per cent and BSE Small-Cap Index down 2.13 per cent.

Index breaches strong support



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Guru Randhawa confirms being attacked in Canada, shares post on social media

Guru Randhawa. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)
 

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

Mandira Bedi. (Photos: Instagram)
 

'My name is Rahul Gandhi and I am not happy with it,' says Indore-based trader

Indore-based trader Rahul Gandhi (left) with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhattisgarh govt officers risk lives, provide health care to tribals

Medical staff carries patient on cot for kilometres in case of emergency. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man walks 800 km backwards in protest against deforestation: Indonesia

He walks backwards with the help of a headpiece built with plastic pipes, fixed with a rear-view mirror which allows him to walk backwards. (Photo: Screengrab/Metro TV)
 

Here is how you can use credit card to keep away from additional charges

A cash advance fee is charged for cash transactions like a cash withdrawal from an ATM using the credit card.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Cement demerger this quarter: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. (Photo: PTI)

Indiabulls shares plunge again

Indiabulls Housing Finance Vice Chairman and MD Gagan Banga, denying charges, said that in its 14 years as a housing finance company, the firm had never taken any refinance from the NHB.

Lonely at the top?

V G Siddhartha

SFIO may probe charges against Indiabulls Group

The agency is looking forward to directions from the government to formally begin the investigation.

Coffee Day, Sical stocks hit lower circuit

Coffee Day is backed by private equity firms KKR, Rivendell PE (formerly New Silk Route) and Affirma Capital, which manages the portfolio of Standard Chartered PE. KKR owned a 6.07 per cent stake in Coffee Day, Rivendell 10.61 per cent and Affirma about 5.67 per cent by June-end.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham