BioAsia gets UK partnership boost

HYDERABAD: In its bid to strengthen links with India, the United Kingdom has partnered with the 20th edition of BioAsia — a healthcare and life sciences event being organised by the state government.

The UK has a growing presence of prominent life sciences companies like GSK (GlaxoSmithKline), Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, UCB and Pfizer among others.

The country’s life sciences industry is home to over 6,330 businesses that employ over 2,68,000 people, generating a turnover of £88.9 billion in 2020.

While announcing the country partner for BioAsia 2023, Jayesh Ranjan,

principal secretary (industries & commerce), said, “UK holds a phenomenal reputation for its coveted life sciences industry and its brilliance in academia and industry, coupled with the expertise it brings from its pool of centres of scientific excellence. With mutual interest, the UK and the government of Telangana will come together to share knowledge and best practices in life-sciences.

British deputy high commissioner to Telangana Gareth Wynn Owen said “There is an increasing interest from innovation centres, start-ups and universities in the UK to collaborate, invest and engage with the life sciences ecosystem in India. British companies are looking at BioAsia as an opportunity to increase partnerships with India’s growing biotech industry.

With the theme of ‘Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of

humanized healthcare,’ BioAsia 2023 is all set to be held here from February 24 to 26.