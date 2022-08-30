  
Business Companies 30 Aug 2022 Gautam Adani becomes ...
Business, Companies

Gautam Adani becomes first Asian to get world’s third richest tag

BLOOMBERG | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 30, 2022, 5:12 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2022, 5:14 pm IST
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani
 Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani

AHMEDABAD: Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, has become the world’s third-richest person.

It’s the first time an Asian person has broken into the top three of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index — fellow citizen Mukesh Ambani and China’s Jack Ma never made it that far. With a $137.4 billion fortune, Adani has overtaken France’s Bernard Arnault and now trails just Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos of the US in the ranking.

Adani, 60, has spent the past few years expanding his coal-to-ports conglomerate, venturing into everything from data centers to cement, media and alumina. The group now owns India’s largest private-sector port and airport operator, city-gas distributor and coal miner. While its Carmichael mine in Australia has been criticized by environmentalists, it pledged in November to invest $70 billion in green energy to become the world’s largest renewable-energy producer.

As his empire has expanded to one of the world’s largest conglomerates fueling the remarkable wealth gains, concerns have grown over the rapid growth. Adani’s deals spree has been predominantly funded with debt and his empire is “deeply over-leveraged,” CreditSights said in a report this month.

Some lawmakers and market watchers have also raised concerns over opaque shareholder structures and a lack of analyst coverage at Adani Group companies. Yet the shares have soared — some of them more than 1,000 per cent since 2020, with valuations hitting 750 times earnings -- as the tycoon focused on areas that Prime Minister Narendra Modi deems crucial to meeting India’s long-term goals.

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd., the group’s flagship, climbed 1.7% on Tuesday to close at a record high.

The pivot to green energy and infrastructure has won investments from firms including Warburg Pincus and TotalEnergies SE, helping Adani enter the echelons previously dominated by US tech moguls. The surge in coal in recent months has further turbocharged his ascent.

All told, Adani has added $60.9 billion to his fortune in 2022 alone, five times more than anyone else. He first overtook Ambani as the richest Asian in February, became a centibillionaire in April and surpassed Microsoft Corp.’s Bill Gates as the world’s fourth-richest person last month.

Adani was able to move past some of the world’s richest US billionaires partly because they’ve recently boosted their philanthropy. Gates said in July he was transferring $20 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, while Warren Buffett has already donated more than $35 billion to the charity.

The two, along with Gates’s ex-wife Melinda French Gates, started the Giving Pledge initiative in 2010, vowing to give away most of their fortunes in their lifetimes. The billions of dollars spent on philanthropy has pushed them lower on the Bloomberg wealth ranking. Gates is now fifth and Buffett is sixth.

Adani, too, has increased his charitable giving. He pledged in June to donate $7.7 billion for social causes to mark his 60th birthday.

...
Tags: adani group, world rich list


Related Stories

Centre grants Z category VIP security cover to Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s richest person

Latest From Business

It witnessed an intra-day high of 79.44 and a low of 79.92 against the American currency during the session. (Photo: PTI)

Rupee rises 47 paise to close at 79.44 against US dollar

File photo of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo: PTI)

RIL to spend Rs 2 L cr on 5G

A product from BEL. (Representational image from website)

Govt to scrap CEL sale; BEL stake sale likely in third quarter

A screenshot of the Reliance JioMart website.

Meta to enable Jiomart shopping on whatsapp



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

RIL to spend Rs 2 L cr on 5G

File photo of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo: PTI)

Ambani's succession plan: Telecom to Akash, retail to Isha, energy to Anant

A file photo of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries. (Image: PTI)

French MNC Safran to invest Rs 1,185 crore in TS

Safran Group announced setting up its largest and first aircraft engine MRO (maintenance, repairs and operations) facility in Hyderabad with an initial investment of $150 million (about Rs 1,185 crore). (Image: Twitter/ @KTRTRS)

Jio plans pan-India rollout of 5G mobile services by Dec 2023

A file photo of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (Image: PTI)

Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter board: CEO

Elon Musk (AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->