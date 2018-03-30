search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Companies

ICICI issues clarification on penalty by RBI

ANI
Published Mar 30, 2018, 9:46 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 10:40 am IST
RBI has imposed a penalty on the Bank for continued sale of government securities classified as HTM.
Bank re-iterated that it continues to give utmost importance to regulatory compliance and endeavors to meet supervisory expectations.
 Bank re-iterated that it continues to give utmost importance to regulatory compliance and endeavors to meet supervisory expectations.

Mumbai: ICICI Bank on Thursday issued a clarification after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed penalty on it.

Earlier in the day, the RBI imposed monetary penalty worth Rs 58.9 crore on ICICI Bank for failing to abide by rules on the sale of bonds in the held-to-maturity (HTM) category.

 

RBI said that it has imposed a penalty on ICICI Bank Limited for "non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on direct sale of securities from its HTM portfolio and specified disclosure in this regard".

In a statement, ICICI Bank said it gives utmost importance to regulatory compliance and ensuring compliance with all directives, guidelines and observations by RBI.

It added that RBI has imposed a penalty on the Bank for continued sale of government securities classified as HTM.

"ICICI Bank had continued with the sales from HTM category for a few weeks during the quarter ended March 31, 2017, due to a genuine misunderstanding on the timing of the applicability of RBI's direction in this matter," said the country's biggest private bank.

It added that as per RBI guidelines, the Bank had disclosed in its annual report for FY2017 that it had sold more than 5 percent of investments categorised as HTM.

"However, the Bank had not made the specified additional disclosure at that time. The Bank has subsequently been making the specified disclosure as directed by RBI in the audited financial results since the quarter ended June 30, 2017," said the ICICI statement.

During the current year, i.e., FY2018, the Bank has sold less than 5 per cent of securities from its HTM portfolio, said the ICICI Bank.

The Bank re-iterated that it continues to give utmost importance to regulatory compliance and endeavors to meet supervisory expectations. 

Tags: icici bank, rbi, htm, penalty
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5 must haves if you’re vacationing this summer

From lip balms, to moisturiser and shampoo, here are things travellers must carry if they are vacationing during summer.
 

Good Friday: 10 things you probably did not know

Accounts of the Gospel state that He was put to death after he was betrayed by Judas and the date falls during Holy Week on the Friday before Easter Sunday. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

iOS 11.3 ‘Battery Master’ update rolls out for iPhones, iPads

The update roughly weighs around 600-700MB and is advised to be downloaded only on Wi-Fi networks.
 

New frog species found in Venezuela and Colombia

It was named in honor of the Japreria, a disappearing indigenous ethnic group in the Perija in the northwestern Venezuelan state of Zulia. (Photo: AFP)
 

Canadian teen wins $1K a week for life on 1st lottery ticket

She told lottery officials that she hopes to study photography. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Painkiller overuse spikes during cold and flu season

Taking too much acetaminophen (Tylenol) is associated with liver and kidney damage. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Toyota, Suzuki to produce cars for each other in India

Toyota would supply around 10,000 vehicles to Suzuki, while Suzuki would produce up to 50,000 units annually for Toyota. (Photo: AP)

Amazon back in firing line of Donald Trump for taxes

Donald Trump

RBI slaps USD 9 mn penalty on ICICI Bank for not adhering to HTM rules

The penalty is for non-compliance with directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

MEININGER to open a hotel in Glasgow, United Kingdom

MEININGER already operates a hotel in London since 2006.

Softbank reviving Ola-Uber India merger talks

India is already among the top three markets for Uber after the US and Latin America.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham