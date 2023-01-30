  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Business Companies 30 Jan 2023 Renault to reduce st ...
Business, Companies

Renault to reduce stake in Nissan, rebalancing alliance

AFP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 30, 2023, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2023, 1:35 pm IST
French automaker Renault will slash its stake in Japanese partner Nissan as part of a deal rebalancing the rocky alliance between the two companies. (AFP)
 French automaker Renault will slash its stake in Japanese partner Nissan as part of a deal rebalancing the rocky alliance between the two companies. (AFP)

TOKYO: French automaker Renault will slash its stake in Japanese partner Nissan as part of a deal rebalancing the rocky alliance between the two companies, the firms said Monday.

The deal will also see Nissan take a stake in Renault's new electric vehicle venture Ampere, though the size of the investment was not immediately announced.

The agreement comes after months of painstaking negotiations, and repeated delays, as the two firms sought to reset their decades-old alliance after years of tensions.

The automakers called Monday's announcement "an important milestone" in "discussions on defining new foundations for their partnership".

The agreement is intended to "strengthen the ties of the alliance and maximise value creation", the statement issued simultaneously by both companies said.

Renault will reduce its stake from 43.4 percent to 15 percent, the same size as Nissan's stake in its French counterpart, in what the firms said would produce "a balanced governance".

Nissan will also invest in Ampere, "aiming to become a strategic partner", the firms said, without specifying how large the Japanese automaker's stake would be.

In November, Renault announced that it would split its operations in two -- Ampere, and a separate subsidiary for petrol, diesel and hybrid cars that will pair up with China's Geely.

But concerns at Nissan about future technology transfers to the Chinese carmaker, as well as details over the sharing of electric vehicle intellectual property, complicated the negotiations.

Shaky union

 

The agreement is expected to be signed next week following board approval from both sides.

The international auto alliance began in 1999, when Renault rescued Nissan from bankruptcy.

They were joined by Mitsubishi Motors in 2016, when Nissan took a 34 percent stake in its struggling Japanese rival.

But the union was destabilised by the 2018 arrest of Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who claimed the charges against him were intended to prevent him from bringing the Japanese and French automakers closer together.

Discussions have been held behind closed doors and the announcement was repeatedly previewed but then postponed.

Still, analysts have described the rebalancing of the deal as a way to build confidence between Nissan and Renault, particularly after the fallout from the Ghosn scandal.

There is also scope for the firms to cooperate on electric vehicles, given Nissan's existing technologies and Renault's greater access to the European market.

After the deal is signed, the French automaker will not immediately sell the outstanding 28.4 percent of its Nissan shares because the current market value is lower than that registered in Renault's accounts.

Instead, the shares will be placed in a trust for sale when prices improve, with no time limit placed on the process.

Its voting rights will be "neutralised" for most decisions, the companies said, but it will retain rights to dividends and shares' sale proceeds until it sells.

...
Tags: renault, renault-nissan alliance, japan automaker, french automaker renault
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Latest From Business

As announced in the last year budget, the government has mega plan of privatisatising state-owned companies like IDBI Bank, Shipping Corporation of India, NMDC Steel, BEML, HLL Lifecare, Container Corp-oration of India and Rastriya Ispat Nigam Limited’s Vizag Steel. –– Twitter

Centre may cut divest plans

South Korea on Monday said India is undeniably a global powerhouse and that the Indian presidency of G20 will unleash its potential . (ANI)

India undeniably a global powerhouse, says South Korea

Krishna fisheries joint director Srinivasa Rao said, “In Krishna district alone, aquaculture is being taken up in over 86,000 acres as per an e-fish survey. By taking up the resurvey on non-aqua zones to bring them under aqua zones based on certain criteria, we wish to boost aqua production of the state.” (Representational DC Image)

AP takes up resurvey of non-aqua zones

The employees said the Centre had invested most of their CPS pension funds in LIC and SBI.(PTI Photo)

LIC, SBI shares crash: Restore old pension scheme, demand employees



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

DGCA accords Marut Drones with Type Certification and RPTO Approval

(L-R) Co-founder, Marut Drones - Sai Kumar Chinthala, Founder, Prem Kumar Vislawath and Co-founder Suraj Peddi. (Photo By Arrangement)

Zaggle Prepaid files DRHP with SEBI

File photo of Zaggle founder Phani Raj. (Photo By Arrangement)

Twitter starts laying off staff in India

World's richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives. (Representational Image/ AFP)

BMW bullish on expanding Indian luxury market

Vikram Pawah, president BMW India (Photo by arrangement)

Amazon India customer base from tier 2, 3 cities jumps 2-fold during festive sale

Tier 2 and 3 cities accounted for 75 per cent of the total customer base of the e-commerce major during its 'Great Indian Festival' sale. Photo: AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->