Business Companies 29 Jul 2019
Business, Companies

Byju Raveendran becomes one of India's youngest billionaires: Report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 29, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
Earlier this month, Byju had raised USD 15 million from investors driven by the Qatar investment Authority (QIA).
Bengaluru-based education and learning app founder and CEO Byju Raveendran.
New Delhi: Bengaluru-based education and learning app founder and CEO Byju Raveendran joined the Billionaire club, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday.

Byju online tutoring start-up was launched in 2015 in Bengaluru. Byju Raveendran has more than 21 per cent share in the company and the firm’s valuation has grown to nearly USD 6 billion in seven years, as per the report.

 

Byju’s has so far raised roughly USD 970 million from investors, that includes investment from China’s Tencent, South Africa’s Naspers and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board, Reuters reported.

Byju’s app is set to replace smartphone maker Oppo as the Indian cricket team official jersey sponsor in September, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had announced on Thursday.

...
Tags: byju raveendran, byju, byju aap, investment, billionaire
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


