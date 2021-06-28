Business Companies 28 Jun 2021 Dr. Reddy's Lab ...
Business, Companies

Dr. Reddy's Labs to launch Covid drug 2-DG at Rs 990 per sachet

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2021, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2021, 1:49 pm IST
The company will make the drug available in hospitals across metros and Tier 1 cities in the initial weeks
2-DG manufactured by Dr. Reddy's has a purity of 99.5 per cent. (Photo: Twitter/@drreddys)
 2-DG manufactured by Dr. Reddy's has a purity of 99.5 per cent. (Photo: Twitter/@drreddys)

Hyderabad: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Monday announced the commercial launch of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG).

According to a press release issued by the city-based drug maker, Dr. Reddy's will supply the drug to major government as well as private hospitals across India.

 

In the initial weeks, the company will make the drug available in hospitals across metros and Tier 1 cities, and subsequently expand coverage to the rest of the country.

2-DG manufactured by Dr. Reddy's has a purity of 99.5 per cent and is being sold commercially under the brand name 2DG.

The maximum retail price (MRP) of each sachet has been fixed at Rs 990, with a subsidized rate offered to Government institutions, it said.

2-DG, a oral drug was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's.

 

Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman, DRDO said "We are pleased to have worked closely with our long-term industry partner Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad, for testing 2-DG as therapeutic application in treatment of COVID-19 patients. DRDO has been contributing in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic with its spin off technologies."

It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care.

 

Emergency use approval for anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug was granted on May 1, 2021.

Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy's, said "2-DG is yet another addition to our COVID-19 portfolio that already covers the full spectrum of mild to moderate and severe conditions and includes a vaccine. We are extremely pleased to have partnered with DRDO in our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

...
Tags: dr reddy labs, dr reddy's laboratories
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Business

The increase took rates across the country to fresh highs with Tamil Nadu becoming the latest state to see petrol cross Rs 100-a-litre mark. (PTI Photo)

Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Tamil Nadu after steep hike in fuel rates

Hiring was done in Kerala because the state was having many positive cases at that time and moreover the footfall in branches were also high. (Representational image)

Unemployment during Covid-19: Federal Bank gives 400-odd part-time jobs in Kerala

Google and Amazon said they will work with UK regulators in their investigation. (AFP Photo)

Amazon, Google under probe for fake reviews of goods

Sitharaman discussed India's opportunities for growth and investment pertaining to India's wide-ranging reforms. (Photo: Twitter/@FinMinIndia)

Strong reforms undertaken by govt, FM Sitharaman tells investors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Strides, TLC partner to launch black fungus drug in India

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved TLC's new drug application. (Photo: PTI)

Biophore applies to DCGI for emergency-use approval for COVID treatment drug

Jubilant Foodworks Q4 net profit up 395 pc at Rs 104 crore

The company's board has approved a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY21. (Photo: Reuters)

Amazon backs marijuana legalization, drops weed testing for some jobs

Amazon will also no longer screen its job applicants for marijuana use for any positions not regulated by the Department of Transportation. (Photo | AFP)

L&T Metro Rail to invoke force majeure clause for loss of ops in Hyderabad

While services of the Hyderabad Metro have been shut down, maintenance runs have been continuing. DC Photo: P. Surendra
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham