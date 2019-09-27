Business Companies 27 Sep 2019 Government plans to ...
Business, Companies

Government plans to sell ‘whatever is saleable’

PTI
Published Sep 27, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 2:41 am IST
The government is proposing/planning to bring down its equity holding below 51 percent in select central public sector enterprises.
Addressing the annual Capam conference in Mumbai, a senior government official said the government is confident of exceeding the divestment target for the fourth consecutive year.
 Addressing the annual Capam conference in Mumbai, a senior government official said the government is confident of exceeding the divestment target for the fourth consecutive year.

Mumbai: Terming privatisation as the top-most priority, a senior Finance Ministry official on Thursday said the government will sell “whatever is saleable”, and is also planning to breach the minimum 51 per cent ownership level in select entities.

Getting down the government stake below 51 per cent will require amendments in the laws and will also ensure that these companies move beyond the remit of oversight agencies like the Central Vigilance Commission and the Comptroller & Auditor General.

 

The official explained that the Cabinet had in the past decided to own at least 51 per cent in PSUs but it will now have to take a call on going down below that level.

“The government is proposing/planning to bring down its equity holding below 51 percent in select central public sector enterprises,” the official said, requesting not to be named. This will also take out these units out of the purview of various central oversight agencies, the official said.

Privatisation, the official said, is “the top-most priority” for the government for the next three-four years.

“We have a strong support from the prime minister. With that support, I am 100 percent sure that whatever is saleable will be sold, and whatever is not saleable also will be tried,” the official said.

Addressing the annual Capam conference in Mumbai, a senior government official said the government is confident of exceeding the divestment target for the fourth consecutive year.

“We have a very well laid-out strategy for achieving the divestment target this year also. Last three years we exceeded the target and there is no reason why we will not exceed the target this year as well," Dheeraj Bhatnagar, Additional Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, said.

The budget has set a divestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the current fiscal, up from Rs 90,000 crore last fiscal that it had overshot.

He said the government wants to sell excess land holdings held by state-run enterprises and will soon be appointing international consultants for the same.

“We are in the process of appointing international consultants for the property (sale). They will be handling these transactions,” Bhatnagar said.

The list of excess land or non-crore holdings held by the enterprises will be collected first by the Niti Aayog in consultation with the PSU’s administrative ministry, the DIPAM and the concerned state government.

...
Tags: privatisation, government stake, central vigilance commission


Latest From Business

On a comparative basis, Basmati rice exports in 4M FY20 stood at Rs. 10,847 crore, 6 per cent lower than Rs. 11,575 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Basmati rice exports to be muted this year

In the broader market BSE Mid-Cap Index gained 0.92 per cent while BSE Small-Cap Index gained 0.42 per cent.

Market may retain positive trend

Volvo EV XC40 SUV

Volvo to unveil first EV XC40 SUV in October

Consumers and markets are increasingly seeking eco friendly alternatives to single-use plastics.

Muted growth seen in plastic exports



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 7T in India, starting at Rs 37,999

There are two storage variants available and the 128GB one is priced at Rs 37,999 and the 256 GB one is priced at Rs 39,999.
 

Weird and wild? Camel prescribed with antibiotics after woman bites its crotch

The couple in an attempt to save their dog went near the camel for shooing it away. (Photo: File)
 

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

Princess Eugenie clicked these pictures of the happy couple. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale all deals and offers

Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28.
 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Muted growth seen in plastic exports

Consumers and markets are increasingly seeking eco friendly alternatives to single-use plastics.

Basmati rice exports to be muted this year

On a comparative basis, Basmati rice exports in 4M FY20 stood at Rs. 10,847 crore, 6 per cent lower than Rs. 11,575 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Short trip to small cities is new travel trend

The new-age hospitality company says it witnessed an upward surge in bookings in its hotels in smaller cities in the September quarter compared to the previous quarter and the same quarter last year.

PMC Bank board sacked, withdrawal limit raised

The RBI has also asked PMC Bank to keep the amount required to pay the depositors separately in an escrow account and/or in earmarked securities which will be utilised by the bank only to pay to the depositors.

Festive season may see Rs 45,000 crore online splurge

Bengaluru-based RedSeer Consulting said the gross sales revenue of $7 billion expected for the month would mark a 60 per cent jump, from $4.3 billion, or Rs 28,000 crore, clocked during last year’s festive month.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham