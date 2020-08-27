156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Business Companies 27 Aug 2020 Delhi High Court sta ...
Business, Companies

Delhi High Court stays insolvency resolution proceedings against Anil Ambani

PTI
Published Aug 27, 2020, 4:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2020, 4:55 pm IST
Ambani in his plea has challenged the constitutionality of the IBBI Regulations, 2019.
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani. (Image- PTI)
 Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani. (Image- PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday put on hold the insolvency resolution process (IRP) proceedings against Reliance Communications (RCom) Chairman Anil Ambani in relation to recovery of Rs 1,200 crore loans given by SBI to his two firms.

Ambani had given personal guarantees for the Rs 565 crore and Rs 635 crore SBI loans to RCom and Reliance Infratel Ltd (RITL), respectively, in August 2016.

 

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar, while putting on hold the IRP under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), also restrained Ambani from "transferring, alienating, encumbering or disposing of his assets or legal rights and interests therein till the next date of hearing".

It issued notice to the Centre, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and State Bank of India seeking their stand on the plea by October 6, the next date of hearing.

The court also said that the proceedings would continue in relation to the corporate debtor (the companies), and while dealing with those proceedings, the liability of the petitioner-personal guarantor (Ambani) may also be examined by the IRP.

 

"However, proceedings against the petitioner (Ambani) under Part 3 of the IBC shall remain stayed," it said.

Ambani in his plea has challenged the constitutionality of the IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Personal Guarantors to Corporate Debtors) Regulations, 2019.

During the hearing via video conferencing, the Centre and the IBBI -- represented by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, central government standing counsel Akshay Makhija and advocate Madhavi Divan opposed stay of the IRP saying it could lead to the guarantor "frittering" away his assets.

 

SBI too raised similar apprehensions during the hearing. It also urged the court to allow the resolution professional appointed by the NCLT to go on with his work and give a report, but the bench did not agree to it.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on August 20 had directed initiation of insolvency proceedings against Ambani under the personal guarantee clause of the bankruptcy law.

It had ordered the appointment of a resolution professional and asked SBI to take the necessary action.

The NCLT had also said both RCom and RITL committed default in repayment in and around January 2017.

 

The accounts were retrospectively declared as non-performing account (NPA) with effect from August 26, 2016, even before loan agreements had been entered into.

According to the NCLT order, around 2015-16, RCom had sought credit facilities of Rs 565 crore for repayment of certain existing financial debts and for credit facilities of Rs 635 crore for its sister concern RITL, also for the repayment of existing financial debts

RCom filed for bankruptcy last year, consequently, its secured debt was estimated at around Rs 33,000 crore, while lenders submitted claims of around Rs 49,000 crore in August 2019.

 

Recently, in March the SBI board had approved a resolution plan for RCom that envisaged lenders recovering around Rs 23,000 crore, entailing a haircut of nearly 50 per cent. RCom owes nearly Rs 5,000 crore to SBI.

...
Tags: reliance group, anil ambaniled reliance group, anil ambani, anil ambani bankruptcy, delhi high court


Latest From Business

Uber launched 24x7 ‘Auto Rentals’ service. (AFP Photo)

Uber launches 24x7 auto rentals service in six cities

India’s general government debt-to-GDP ratio is likely to be at 80 per cent of GDP by FY30. (Representative Image)

Government debt-to GDP ratio to be at 80% by FY30: Report

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday warned banks that being overly risk averse will be self-defeating. (PTI Photo)

Extreme risk aversion can be self-defeating: RBI Governor warns banks

Telangana High Court dismissed the pleas of Karvy Stock Broking Ltd. (PTI Photo)

Telangana High Court rejects Karvy’s plea against SFIO probe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Tata Sons in talks to buy out AirAsia India stake at steep discount

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of The Tata Group (R) and Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fenandes. Tata Sons is in talks to buy out AirAsia Group Bhd’s stake in their airline joint venture in India. (AFP Photo)

Marks & Spencer to cut 7,000 jobs after sales hit by COVID-19

UK retailer Marks and Spencer to axe 7,000 jobs. (AFP Photo)

In a first, Railways refund exceeds earning from passengers

Railways has stopped running of regular trains for months now ever since the start of pandemic

HUL rebrands 'Fair & Lovely' as 'Glow & Lovely' amid debate on colourism

Representational image.

L&T Metro Rail to invoke force majeure clause for loss of ops in Hyderabad

While services of the Hyderabad Metro have been shut down, maintenance runs have been continuing. DC Photo: P. Surendra
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham