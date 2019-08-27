Business Companies 27 Aug 2019 OnePlus will invest ...
Business, Companies

OnePlus will invest Rs 1,000 crore in its Hyderabad R&D centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARCHAK SENGUPTA
Published Aug 27, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Despite the talent shortage in the desired fields, Mr Lau was quick to draw comparisons with Shenzen a decade ago.
Pete Lau
 Pete Lau

Hyderabad: Chinese premium smartphone maker OnePlus, which inaugurated its Hyderabad R&D centre on Monday, plans to hire around 1,500 people over the next three years as it looks to make the centre its biggest one globally, OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau said.  

OnePlus, which has five other R&D centres across the world, will start the Hyderabad centre with only 200 people as there is a “shortage of talent in the field of camera and 5G in the country”, Mr Lau said.

 

Speaking to the media after the inauguration ceremony, Mr Lau confirmed that the company plans to invest around Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years as it will look to hone and develop talent in the areas that the Hyderabad R&D centre would specialise in — Camera, 5G and Automation.

Mr Lau, who was speaking via a translator, said, “Unlike other R&D centres, which essentially plays the role of a support centre, OnePlus will hone and develop the available talent for our need... The Hyderabad centre will support our global requirements including 5G solutions.”

Despite the talent shortage in the desired fields, Mr Lau was quick to draw comparisons with Shenzen a decade ago. Pro-business policies was one of the factors behind OnePlus choosing Hyderabad for its R&D centre.

Mr Lau said that OnePlus, which considers India to be its biggest market with 33 per cent of the global revenue, is looking to scale up manufacturing in India as required.  “As the largest OEM (original equipment maker) in the premium segment, we want to and see ourselves as having influence to help bring supply chain for build out of premium flagship devices to make that supply chain more complete. That’s good for OnePlus and India and the entire industry. As our supply chain is further developed, we will then be interested in exploring the opportunity for export,” Mr Lau said. He said that export to the US may begin as early as the end of this year.

OnePlus, which has five other R&D centres across the world, will start the Hyderabad centre with only 200 people as there is a “shortage of talent in the field of camera and 5G in the country”, Mr Lau said. He confirmed that the company plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years.

...
Tags: r&d centre, pete lau


Latest From Business

The high-level panel, under the leadership of former RBI governor Bimal Jalan, was formed to recommend ways to utilise RBI’s excess cash reserve and part transfer to the government.

RBI set to transfer Rs 1,76,000 crore to government

There is one expedition in September, two in October and two more in November. Trip-Advisor is exclusively offering this expedition to adventure lovers for 6,050 euros or over Rs 4,84,000 per person. (Photo: AP)

Experience Martian life in a Spanish cave

An upfront release of Rs 70,000 crore capital to the struggling public sector banks was announced on Friday evening, which led to gains in the stocks of public sector banks.

Financial, infrastructure stocks surge

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led from the front followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

Investors gaining from bets on blue-chip stocks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; find out who

Amy Jackson. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Viral: Raveena Tandon's 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' dance with Prabhas is unmissable; watch

Prabhas and Raveena Tandon. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Woman steals stroller from shop, forgets her baby behind

‘I was devastated that someone would leave their child in a store to worry more about stealing a stroller,’ store owner Enelio Ortega said. (Photo: Facebook | @bambibabystore)
 

Bihar violinist raves about PM Narendra Modi's appreciation for music

Ranjan Kumar, a 44-year-old violinist, had received a telephone call from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informing him that he had been chosen for performing at a high-profile event, which would be attended by the Prime Minister. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Neha Dhupia enjoys beach vacation with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mi Power bank 2i review: Super-fast charging in your pocket

The styling of teh Mi Powerbank 2i is very minimal and you get a plain black look all over the device.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

BPCL to invest Rs 1,500-1,700 cr in floating LNG terminal in AP

The project is likely to be commissioned by 2022.

OnePlus to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Hyderabad R&D facility in 3 years

The facility currently has over 200 employees.

IndiGo, GoAir to operate all domestic flights from T1 and international from T2

Being one of the busiest airports in India, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has allocated Terminal 1 with terminal boarding bridges for all airlines.

Forensic audit report be given to ED, Delhi police, ICAI in Amrapali case: SC

The court had on August 13 asked the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to grant completion certificates to thousands of harassed home buyers residing in various Amrapali projects. (Photo: amrapali.in)

Bank of Maharashtra to link retail loans with repo rate

The bank is passing interest rate benefits directly to the customers and it will make the retail loans cheaper.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham