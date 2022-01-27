Business Companies 27 Jan 2022 Govt notifies Air In ...
Business, Companies

Govt notifies Air India asset transfer agreement with AIAHL; AI handover to Tata soon

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2022, 12:20 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2022, 12:23 pm IST
The Tata Group is expected to take full control of the airline, it founded in 1932, on Thursday
Of the 141 Air India aircraft that Tatas would get, 42 are leased planes while the remaining 99 are owned. (Representational image: AFP)
 Of the 141 Air India aircraft that Tatas would get, 42 are leased planes while the remaining 99 are owned. (Representational image: AFP)

New Delhi: The government has notified the agreement between Air India and special purpose vehicle AIAHL for the transfer of non-core assets, ahead of the national airline's takeover by the Tata Group.

The government had in October last year, inked the share purchase agreement with the Tata Group for the sale of national carrier Air India for Rs 18,000 crore.

 

The Tata Group is expected to take full control of the airline, it founded in 1932, on Thursday. The cash component of the deal would come once the handover process is completed.

The Tata Group would pay Rs 2,700 crore cash and take over Rs 15,300 crore of the airline's debt. The deal also includes sale of Air India Express and ground handling arm AISATS.

The transaction was to be completed by December 2021, but the deadline was later extended till January 2022, owing to longer-than-expected time taken to complete procedural work.

This will mark the return of Air India to the Tata fold after 67 years. The Tata Group had founded Air India as Tata Airlines in October 1932. The government nationalised the airline in 1953.

 

As a precursor to the handover process, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on January 24, notified the framework agreement entered into by and between Air India Ltd and AI Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL) for transfer of assets of the national carrier post it ceasing to be a public sector company.

AIAHL was set up in 2019, by the government for holding debt and non-core assets of the Air India group.

Four Air India subsidiaries -- Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL), Airline Allied Services Ltd (AASL), Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) and Hotel Corporation of India Ltd (HCI) -- along with non-core assets, painting and artefacts, and other non-operational assets, was transferred to the SPV.

 

In October last year, Tatas beat the Rs 15,100-crore offer by a consortium led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and the reserve price of Rs 12,906 crore set by the government for the sale of its 100 per cent stake in the loss-making carrier.

As on August 31, 2021, Air India had a total debt of Rs 61,562 crore. Around 75 per cent of this debt or Rs 46,262 crore will be transferred to the special purpose vehicle, AIAHL, before handing over the loss-making airline to the Tata Group.

Besides, non-core assets of Air India, including land and building, valued at Rs 14,718 crore are also being transferred to AIAHL.

 

Tatas would not get to retain non-core assets such as the Vasant Vihar Housing colony of Air India, Air India Building at Nariman Point, Mumbai, and Air India Building in New Delhi.

Of the 141 Air India aircraft that Tatas would get, 42 are leased planes while the remaining 99 are owned.

While this will be the first privatisation since 2003-04, Air India will be the third airline brand in the Tatas' stable - it holds a majority interest in AirAsia India and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd.

Air India will give it access to a fleet of 117 wide-body and narrow-body aircraft and Air India Express Ltd another 24 narrow-body aircraft besides control of 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports, as well as 900 slots at airports overseas such as London's Heathrow.

 

Air India started suffering losses every year since its merger with Indian Airlines in 2007-08. A Turnaround Plan (TAP) as well as a Financial Restructuring Plan (FRP) were approved for Air India by the previous UPA regime in 2012. However, the TAP did not work out and Air India continued to reel under losses with the government giving Rs 20 crore/day to keep the airline afloat.

Over the last decade more than Rs 1.10 lakh crore was infused by way of cash support and loan guarantee in the loss making airline to keep it afloat. The airline is suffering losses of Rs 20 crore/day currently.

 

On a standalone basis, Air India reported a net loss of Rs 5,422.6 crore during the April-September period of the current fiscal ending March 2022. 

...
Tags: air india sale, national carrier
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

E-Alfa Cargo comes with a peak power of 1.5 kW and can attain a top speed of 25 km/h

Mahindra launches electric three-wheeler tagged at Rs 1.44 lakh

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

India seen boosting budget spending on infrastructure

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

India's annual Budget again goes green, cuts down on printing to bare minimum

Former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya (Twitter)

Indian economy recovered 'handsomely' from pandemic-induced disruptions: Panagariya



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Paid all dues to AAI: AirAsia India

AirAsia India was making all payments as per credit terms on due dates from September 2021. (Photo: AirAsia.com)

Firms see Covid as top risk

Companies also cite heightened cyber-security risks with a large proportion of their employees working from home. (Representational image: PTI)

NCLAT issues notices to CCI, Future Coupons on Amazon plea

The NCLAT issued notices to the CCI and Future Coupons in the plea and asked them to submit replies within 10 days. The case will be heard on February 2. — DC Image

HAL bags ADE-DRDO supply order for 'ABHYAS' target platform

The platform is estimated to have large requirement from the tri-services, and DRDO laboratories for evaluation trials of missile programmes, according to the Bengaluru-headquartered HAL.

CenturyPly to set up biggest plant in YSR Kadapa district

One of the biggest beneficiaries of this investment will be the local farmers; the company planning to purchase locally produced raw material directly from them and will increase the realisations to farmers by at least 50 per cent right from day one of operations, it said. — Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->