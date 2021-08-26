Flipkart adds new warehouses in Karnataka, to create over 14,000 job opportunities

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group, said the company's endeavour is to create value for all its stakeholders as it onboards lakhs of MSMEs and small sellers. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday said it has strengthened its supply chain network in Karnataka with the addition of three new facilities ahead of the upcoming festive season, a move that is expected to help create over 14,000 job opportunities.

The new fulfilment centres (warehouses) will help create deeper capabilities to support thousands of sellers, MSMEs, small farmers from the state to cater to the growing customer demand, create more employment opportunities while enabling faster deliveries for consumers, a statement said.

These new facilities will serve sellers of large appliances, furniture, mobile phones, apparel and electronics and are located in Kolar, Hubli and Anekal, it added.

Flipkart has nine supply chain facilities, including fulfilment and sortation hubs in Karnataka spread across nearly 23 lakh square feet area and has created more than 26,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Fulfilment centres are specialised facilities where products are received from sellers across the region, processed and packed and then sent to sortation centres and delivery hubs for delivery to customers.

The new facilities, collectively spread across nearly 7 lakh sq ft, have a storage capacity of 15.6 lakh cubic feet and will help more than 10,500 sellers.

The expansion will further contribute to the state economy and create additional 14,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, as the sellers get national market access for their products, the statement said.

"The supply chain infrastructure expansion in the state including North Karnataka, will spur economic activity and create large scale entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in the state and we assure Flipkart of the full support of the government in its endeavour, Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Parliamentary Affairs, said while inaugurating the facilities virtually.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group, said the company's endeavour is to create value for all its stakeholders as it onboards lakhs of MSMEs and small sellers.

"In this journey, we have invested in a tech-enabled supply chain network that is helping create thousands of direct job opportunities across the country, and also aiding indirect job opportunities in ancillary industries," he added.