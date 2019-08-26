Business Companies 26 Aug 2019 IndiGo, GoAir to ope ...
Business, Companies

IndiGo, GoAir to operate all domestic flights from T1 and international from T2

PTI
Published Aug 26, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
The structural streamline of airlines initiated for the greater benefit and convenience of the passengers.
Being one of the busiest airports in India, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has allocated Terminal 1 with terminal boarding bridges for all airlines.
 Being one of the busiest airports in India, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has allocated Terminal 1 with terminal boarding bridges for all airlines.

Mumbai: GVK led Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will witness unification of operations at terminal 1 and 2 starting October 1, 2019 for domestic flights of IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir. This will ensure convenience to passengers travelling through Mumbai International Airport, thereby benefitting both airlines and passengers at large.

Airline Domestic flights International flights IndiGo T1 T2 GoAir T1 T2 SpiceJet T2 T2 Having catered to over 48 million passengers in 2018-2019, CSMIA is always abuzz with travellers.

 

Being one of the busiest airports in India, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has allocated Terminal 1 with terminal boarding bridges for all airlines. While the Terminal 2 of the airport operates both domestic as well as international flight, the airport currently operates 50 international and 9 domestic airlines.

The primary runway at CSMIA handles more than 46 arrivals and departures per hour while the secondary runway has a capacity of 35 flight movements per hour. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has always taken keen initiatives keeping in mind the passenger first approach.

Through the world-class services and offerings, CSMIA endeavors to provide a convenient and comfortable experience to passengers travelling via Mumbai. Right from paperless boarding to ordering food from an app to body scanners, CSMIA has always put passengers first!

...
Tags: csmia, indigo, goair, domestic flights, airlines, terminal 1, terminal 2
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

EPFO is working towards a three-day settlement period for KYC (Know Your Customer) compliant beneficiaries who have UAN linked to Aadhaar.

EPFO to launch e-inspection system to simplify process

Globally, 23 per cent of SMEs fail because they don’t have the right team.

Understanding the need of growing Startups and SMEs

The court had on August 13 asked the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to grant completion certificates to thousands of harassed home buyers residing in various Amrapali projects. (Photo: amrapali.in)

Forensic audit report be given to ED, Delhi police, ICAI in Amrapali case: SC

The XL6 is priced between Rs 9.79 lakh and Rs 11.46 lakh, the Marazzo goes for RS 10.35 lakh to Rs 14.76 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Mahindra Marazzo: In pics



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mi Power bank 2i review: Super-fast charging in your pocket

The styling of teh Mi Powerbank 2i is very minimal and you get a plain black look all over the device.
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Mahindra Marazzo: In pics

The XL6 is priced between Rs 9.79 lakh and Rs 11.46 lakh, the Marazzo goes for RS 10.35 lakh to Rs 14.76 lakh.
 

Irmim Shamim becomes J&K's first woman to clear MBBS AIIMS exam

Belonging to a backward community and struggling with financial woes, Shamim took all the challenges coming on her way head-on. (Photo: ANI)
 

Dwayne Johnson opens up about private wedding ceremony, calls it 'phenomenal'

Dwayne Johnson with Lauren Hashian. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/ TheRock)
 

Skip Apple AirPods for the best true wireless earbuds money can buy

On paper,the Sony WF-1000XM3 are the best noise cancelling true wireless earphones money can buy.
 

Forget iPhone 11; this is the beastly flagship smartphone you really need

The camera on Galaxy S11 is expected to be revolutionary.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Forensic audit report be given to ED, Delhi police, ICAI in Amrapali case: SC

The court had on August 13 asked the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to grant completion certificates to thousands of harassed home buyers residing in various Amrapali projects. (Photo: amrapali.in)

Bank of Maharashtra to link retail loans with repo rate

The bank is passing interest rate benefits directly to the customers and it will make the retail loans cheaper.

Govt to look at proposal to relax local sourcing norms for FDI in single brand retail

Swedish home furnishing major IKEA — the largest foreign investor in single brand retail in India. (Representational image)

Seven of top-10 firms lose Rs 86,880 cr in m-cap; ITC takes biggest knock

In a weak broader market, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI were the other firms which witnessed a drop in their market capitalisation (m-cap), while TCS, HUL and Infosys finished with gains.

IndiGo board has approved new policy on related-party transactions: Gangwal

Gangwal and his affiliates hold around 37 per cent stake in InterGlobe Aviation, while Bhatia's group owns nearly 38 per cent shareholding.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham