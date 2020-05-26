63rd Day Of Lockdown

India's Glenmark to test potential covid19 drug combination
Business, Companies

India's Glenmark to test potential covid19 drug combination

REUTERS
Published May 26, 2020, 12:20 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2020, 12:20 pm IST
The study will look to enroll 158 hospitalized patients suffering from moderate COVID-19 infections in India
India's Glenmark to test potential covid19 drug combination. ( Photo- Glenmark Pharma)
 India's Glenmark to test potential covid19 drug combination. ( Photo- Glenmark Pharma)

BENGALURU: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Tuesday it will begin a new clinical trial in India to test a combination of two anti-viral drugs, favipiravir and umifenovir, as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

The study will look to enroll 158 hospitalized patients suffering from moderate COVID-19 infections in India, the company said.

 

Drugmakers across the world have been rushing to develop a treatment or vaccine for the fast-spreading coronavirus, which has infected 5.5 million people globally, killing more than 345,000, according to a Reuters tally.

In India, now among the 10 most affected nations, the death toll from COVID-19 reached 4,167 on Tuesday.

Favipiravir is made under the brand name Avigan by Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp and was approved for use as an anti-flu drug there in 2014, while umifenovir is licensed as a treatment of some types of flu infections in Russia and China.

Glenmark is already conducting clinical trials in India of just favipiravir as a potential treatment for COVID-19, for which it expects results by July or August. Favipiravir is also undergoing trials in other countries.


Tags: glenmark pharmaceuticals, clinical trial, india, anti-viral drugs, favipiravir, umifenovir, covid-19 treatment
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


