Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Business Companies 26 May 2019 Jet founder Naresh G ...
Business, Companies

Jet founder Naresh Goyal and wife stopped from leaving India: Airport official

REUTERS
Published May 26, 2019, 10:23 am IST
Updated May 26, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Local media said the Goyals had been traveling to Dubai for a connecting flight to London.
The airport official did not confirm that the couple had been detained. (Photo: PTI)
 The airport official did not confirm that the couple had been detained. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Indian carrier Jet Airways (India) Ltd founder Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal were stopped from leaving India on Saturday at Mumbai airport, according to an airport official who asked not to be named.

The couple were taken into custody by immigration officers, the Indian Express reported, citing sources.

 

The airport official did not confirm that the couple had been detained.

It was not immediately clear why the couple had been prevented from traveling, or whether it was related to reported regulatory probes into the airline.

It was not immediately possible to reach either the Goyals or Jet for comment late Saturday.

Local media said the Goyals had been traveling to Dubai for a connecting flight to London.

Local media, citing sources, reported earlier this month that the ministry of corporate affairs had been looking into Jet’s books and had asked for a corporate fraud investigation into the airline, suspecting that its promoters siphoned off funds.

Jet said at the time that it had complied with all regulations. The Goyals did not comment on the reports at the time.

Once one of India’s largest carriers, Jet was forced to ground all flights last month after running out of money and failing to secure funds, crippled by mounting losses as it attempted to compete with low-cost rivals.

The carrier is saddled with some USD 1.2 billion in bank debt, and Goyal and his wife stepped down from the airline’s board in March amid the crisis.

...
Tags: jet airways, naresh goyal, anita goyal, airport, debts
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

The plan to launch a bank ETF comes on the back of the government seeing huge investor demand for two existing ETFs.

FinMin to launch ETF with bank stocks, fin institutions this fiscal

L&T mopped up about 32.25 lakh shares during the said week.

L&T picks up Mindtree shares worth Rs 316 cr between May 20-24

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as the bedrock of innovation in every field be it education, healthcare, retail, entertainment etc. (Photo: Pixabay)

How AR an AI making Video streaming more immersive

The freebies are triggered as car sales plummet to a record low last month.

What’s your choice? With discounts galore, it's time to buy your favourite car



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

Pope Francis says every child is a gift that changes the history of a family. (Photo:AP)
 

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

The infant's mother Menaj Begum also hailed the governance of the Narendra Modi government and expressed hope of being benefited by the next government's schemes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

From comparing Indian politicians to 'Game of Thrones' characters to taking a jibe at Farhan Akhtar's late reaction tweet, memesters left no stone unturned. (Photo: ANI)
 

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

There were scattered boos when opening batsman Warner walked out to bat along with captain Aaron Finch in the warm-up match after Australia lost the toss. (News.com.au/Twitter)
 

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

An investigation by the police showed that the man had been slapped 52 times by the woman. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Congress worker loses bet to BJP mate on poll results, shaves off head

Sen, who shaved his head in front of the people of Harana village in Rajgarh, attributed this defeat to party's unfulfilled promise of loan waivers to the farmers. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

L&T picks up Mindtree shares worth Rs 316 cr between May 20-24

L&T mopped up about 32.25 lakh shares during the said week.

Adani Solar aims at 50 per cent market share, says company official

The company is manufacturing module and solar panels, which were cheaper and durable, for Indian markets, general manager(business development) of Adani Solar Cecil Augustine told reporters. (Photo: File)

India's jobs deficit: Project in Gujarat struggling to create employment

A big push to get banks and brokerages into Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City remains far short of expectations.

NTPC Q4 profit jumps 48.7 pc to Rs 4,350.32 cr; announces 25 pc final dividend

The company's total income slipped to Rs 22,545.61 crore in the March quarter from 23,617.83 crore year ago.

NIIT Ltd Q4 net profit up 18 pc to Rs 23 crore

Its revenue grew 8 per cent to Rs 239.7 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 222.8 crore in the year-ago period, NIIT said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham