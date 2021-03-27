Business Companies 26 Mar 2021 TATA stocks raise af ...
TATA stocks raise after Supreme Court verdict

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVI RANJAN PRASAD
Published Mar 27, 2021, 4:49 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2021, 4:49 am IST
As the SC upheld Tata Sons’ decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons, shares of Tata Group companies started gaining
Tata Group stocks gained sharply, rising between 2 to 6 per cent after a favourable Supreme Court verdict.
 Tata Group stocks gained sharply, rising between 2 to 6 per cent after a favourable Supreme Court verdict. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Tata Group stocks gained sharply, rising between 2 to 6 per cent after a favourable Supreme Court verdict in the matter of National Company
Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) reinstating Cyrus Mistry as chairman of
Tata Group.

As the Supreme Court upheld Tata Sons’ decision to remove Cyrus Mistry
as the chairman  of Tata Sons, shares of Tata Group companies started
gaining.

 

Almost all listed companies shares closed in the green on NSE and BSE, the top gainers included Tata Steel (6.04 per cent), Indian Hotel (5.29 per cent), Tata Power (4.87 per cent), Tata Communications (4.24 per cent), Tata Motors (3.8 per cent), Titan Company (3.79 per cent), Voltas (2.18 per cent), Tata Steel BSL ( earlier Bhusan Steel) (4.96 per cent), Nelco(3.76 per cent).

Other gainers included Tata Investment Corporation (2.76 per cent), Tata Chemicals (1.79 per cent), Tata Consumer (2.19 per cent), and Tata Metaliks (3.26 per cent).

 

Rallis India and Trent closed flat on profit-taking. Tata Group's flagship company Tata Consultancy Services shares also rose to a high of Rs 3118 after the news break but later saw profit-taking and closed flat at Rs 3,068.15 on BSE.

The central bank chief also said that the RBI is committed to using all policy tools to support the economic recovery while preserving price stability and financial stability. (PTI file photo)

Regulation should not constrain innovation in fintech space: RBI governor

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data, the unemployment rate was recorded at 6.9 per cent in February 2021 which is slightly better than 7.8 per cent in the same month last year and 8.8 per cent in March 2020, during which lockdown was imposed. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

One year since COVID-19 lockdown: India still recovering from unemployment blow

As India's largest private sector port developer and operator, we will accelerate India's and AP's industrialisation, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a tweet. (Image credit: Twitter/@Adaniports)

Adani Ports to acquire controlling stake in Gangavaram Port for Rs 3,604 cr

Banks' employees take part in a protest during a two-day nationwide bank strike in Amritsar on March 15, 2021. (Narinder NANU / AFP)

Nationwide bank strike continues to impact PSB services on Day 2



